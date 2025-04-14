Connect with us

American Legion Post 49 to hold flag retirement

Published

45 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, April 16, American Legion Post 49 of American Fork will hold a flag retirement ceremony. The public is invited to bring a U.S. flag if it needs to be disposed of properly. 

According to a flyer put out by American Legion Post 49, “The American Legion’s Ceremony of Disposal of Unserviceable Flags is a dignified tribute to the U.S. flag and to its symbolism. We conclude that this ceremony is both legal and proper, and that it is an effective instrument for promoting enhanced respect for the U.S. Flag.”

The ceremony will be conducted by American Legion Post 49, the Honor Guard, AF Fire and Rescue, and the AF Police Department. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at Quail Cove Amphitheater, 851 East 700 North in American Fork.

