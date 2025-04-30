Falcon boys soccer coming on strong

The Skyridge boys soccer team has earned a 5-1 record inRegion 3 play since returning from the spring break and was locked in a three-way tie for first place with American Fork and Lone Peak coming into this week with two matches remaining in the regular season.

The Falcons were 11-4 overall and ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, with the Cavemen (10-2) at No. 1 and the Knights (13-2) at No. 2.

April 9: Skyridge 4, Pleasant Grove 2

The Vikings got off to a fast start on their home turf and leapt ahead 2-0 in the first 20 minutes. However, it was all Falcons after that as the visitors rallied to score three times before the break and then found the target once more in the first five minutes of the second period to get the win.

Skyridge started the march when a penalty kick was awarded in the 21st minute and junior forward Christian Poll converted on the opportunity with a shot into the left inside corner.

Fourteen minutes later, junior defender Brady Wangsgard sent the ball up to senior forward McKay Haskins inside the penalty box and he hit the target from close range to knot things up.

With the clock running down, Haskins stole the ball from the Vikings inside the box and booted it to the right side to push his team in front. Three minutes into the second half, Wangsgard set up Poll for his second goal of the afternoon to finish the tally for the visitors.

Senior Troy Chamberlain made four saves guarding the net to help secure the victory.

April 11: Skyridge 1, Westlake 0

The Falcons were only able to hit the target once in nine shots on goal, but that was enough to wrap up a win on the road after a defensive struggle.

The first half was scoreless. In the 60th minute, a long relay up the field off a goal kick involving multiple players ended with a pass from junior defender Ryder Gentry to Poll just inside the top left corner of the penalty box, and he snuck a shot inside the far post to get the game-winner.

Senior keeper Tiger O’Bryant gave a heroic effort between the pipes, making 18 recoveries and three saves to contribute to the successful outcome.

April 16: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 2 (2OT)

The Falcons battled the second-ranked Knights for more than 100 minutes but came up just short in this first-round meeting. Lone Peak got up quickly with a goal in the third minute, but Skyridge answered 12 minutes later when Poll sent the ball to Haskins at the top of the box and he hit the net.

The score remained tied until well into the second period. The Knights moved in front again with a goal in the 66th minute. With three minutes left in regulation, the visitors lost a player to a red card.

Two minutes into stoppage time, senior defender Maxwell Johnson intercepted the ball well outside the penalty area and hit the net with a long shot to extend the contest.

Lone Peak was able to score a golden goal with just a minute remaining in the second overtime to get the win. Chamberlain went the distance in the net and made nine saves to help keep his team in the game.

April 18: Skyridge 3, American Fork 1

The Falcons got revenge for their first-round loss to the top-ranked Cavemen by earning a big victory on the road. O’Bryant had six saves to help wrap up the win.

All of the scoring for the afternoon took place in the first 25 minutes. Skyridge got things started in the fifth minute when Haskins sent the ball to Poll at the top of the box and he found the opposite back corner. The Cavemen responded in the 11thminute to knot things up.

The next goal started with a throw-in. The ball eventually ended up at the feet of Poll, who relayed it forward to junior midfielder Keith Gardner for the conversion.

What turned out to be the final score of the match came in the 25th minute, when senior midfielder Hunter Rowe passed to sophomore forward Brock Alleman in the top right corner of the box and he slotted it inside the far post to finish the play.

April 23: Skyridge 2, Lehi 0

The Falcons scored once in each half to top the Pioneers at home. Wangsgard connected with Poll for the first boot in the second minute. Haskins scored the second goal with the help of Alleman in Minute 53.

Chamberlain had three saves in the shutout. Sophomore midfielder Griffin Wall gave a solid defensive effort and sophomore midfielder Jack Webster was recognized for his contributions in the win.

April 25: Skyridge 4, Pleasant Grove 1

This game was scoreless for most of the first period, but the visiting Vikings got the initial lead with a goal in the 37th minute. The Falcons responded by scoring four times in 12 minutes during the second half to run away with the victory. O’Bryant tallied six saves in the net.

Skyridge started the shelling in the 51st minute, when Johnson snagged the ball and pushed it to Poll in the penalty box for a shat at point-blank range. Five minutes later, Haskins hit the target from almost the same spot off a pass from Poll.

The third goal started with a corner kick. Wangsgard crossed the ball to senior defender Kajetan Hamilton, and he forwarded it to Haskins for his second conversion of the match. Haskins completed his hat trick shortly thereafter with a give from Wangsgard.