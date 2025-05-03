Volleyball tourney: Lehi schools start at UVU

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys volleyball team is positioned entering the second state tournament for this sport.

Lehi

Season record: 7-3 Region 3 (2nd), 16-4 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 6A, 5 statewide

Next contest: May 9

Prospects: The Pioneers pulled off an astounding reversal from last season, flipping their 4-15 record completely around and earning a pass to the state tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. They will play No. 13 Pleasant Grove (11-16) on Friday (May 9). The time hasn’t yet been posted. If Lehi wins, the Pioneers will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of No. 5 Herriman (17-7) and No. 12 Skyridge (10-14), time TBA. Lehi bested the Vikings both times but split with the Falcons in their league meetings this year. They also beat the Mustangs in an early-season tournament.

Advertisement

Skyridge

Season record: 5-5 Region 3 (3rd), 10-14 overall

Final RPI ranking: 12 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 12 in 6A, 18 statewide

Next contest: May 9

Prospects: The Falcons earned a bye for the first round of the tournament and will meet No. 5 Herriman (17-7) on Friday (May 9) with time TBA for the second round in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University. The winner of that contest will take on either No. 4 Lehi (16-4) or No. 13 Pleasant Grove(11-16) in the quarterfinal round that same day, time TBA.Skyridge lost to the Mustangs in an early-season match. The Falcons split with both the Pioneers and the Vikings during the Region 3 season.