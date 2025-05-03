Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Volleyball tourney: Lehi schools start at UVU

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys soccer coming on strong

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys soccer continues rugged region play

Lehi Sports

More Lehi athletes take college offers

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area athletes top podiums at county-wide track meet

Lehi Sports

Falcon baseball drops first league series

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys volleyball earns four more wins

Lehi Sports

Pioneer baseball goes 4-2 in recent stretch

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys volleyball drops two in league

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys soccer beats undefeated #1 Cavemen

Lehi Sports

Volleyball tourney: Lehi schools start at UVU

Published

1 hour ago

on

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys volleyball team is positioned entering the second state tournament for this sport.

Lehi

Season record: 7-3 Region 3 (2nd), 16-4 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 6A, 5 statewide

Next contest: May 9

Prospects: The Pioneers pulled off an astounding reversal from last season, flipping their 4-15 record completely around and earning a pass to the state tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. They will play No. 13 Pleasant Grove (11-16) on Friday (May 9). The time hasn’t yet been posted. If Lehi wins, the Pioneers will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of No. 5 Herriman (17-7) and No. 12 Skyridge (10-14), time TBA. Lehi bested the Vikings both times but split with the Falcons in their league meetings this year. They also beat the Mustangs in an early-season tournament.

Advertisement

Skyridge

Season record: 5-5 Region 3 (3rd), 10-14 overall

Final RPI ranking: 12 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 12 in 6A, 18 statewide

Next contest: May 9

Prospects: The Falcons earned a bye for the first round of the tournament and will meet No. 5 Herriman (17-7) on Friday (May 9) with time TBA for the second round in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University. The winner of that contest will take on either No. 4 Lehi (16-4) or No. 13 Pleasant Grove(11-16) in the quarterfinal round that same day, time TBA.Skyridge lost to the Mustangs in an early-season match. The Falcons split with both the Pioneers and the Vikings during the Region 3 season.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *