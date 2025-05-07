Connect with us

Soccer tourney: Lehi plays Friday, Skyridge on Tuesday

6 hours ago

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys soccer team is positioned entering the 6A state tournament.

Skyridge

Season record: 7-3 Region 3 (2nd), 12-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 3 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 6A, 6 statewide

Next contest: May 13

Prospects: The Falcons will sit out the first round of the tournament and will host the winner of #19 Mountain Ridge (3-14) at #14 Syracuse (7-10) on Tuesday (May 13) at 4 p.m. in the second round. If Skyridge wins, the Falcons will host a quarterfinal match against whoever prevails between #11 Layton and #6 Weber on Thursday (May 15) at 4 p.m. Skyridge defeated both of those first-round opponents earlier this season. The Falcons did not play the Lancers or Wildcats.

Lehi

Season record: 4-6 Region 3 (T4th), 6-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 15 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 15 in 6A, 40 statewide

Next contest: May 9

Prospects: The Pioneers have made a huge improvement this season. They received the #15 seed and will host #18 Copper Hills (5-10) in the first round of the 6A state tournament on Friday (May 9) with a scheduled game time of 4 p.m. The winner of that contest moves on to visit #2 American Fork (10-4) on Tuesday (May 13) at 4 p.m. Lehi did not play the Grizzlies this year and split with the Cavemen in their league matches.

