Lehi-area baseball playoffs start Wednesday

Soccer tourney: Lehi plays Friday, Skyridge on Tuesday

Volleyball tourney: Lehi schools start at UVU

Falcon boys soccer coming on strong

Lehi boys soccer continues rugged region play

More Lehi athletes take college offers

Lehi-area athletes top podiums at county-wide track meet

Falcon baseball drops first league series

Lehi boys volleyball earns four more wins

Pioneer baseball goes 4-2 in recent stretch

Published

2 hours ago

on

Here’s how each Lehi-area baseball team is positioned entering the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 7-8 Region 3 (T3rd), 13-12 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 8 in 6A, 17 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Pioneers are in the lower half of the bracket and did earn a bye in the first round, so they will visit #7 Corner Canyon (16-9) in the Super Regionals best-of-3 series on May 14 and 15. The first game is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. The next one is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, with a tiebreaker to follow if necessary. The Pioneers did not play the Chargers this year. Lehi should get a boost from the tough league battles. The series winner will take on #2 Pleasant Grove (21-4) at 11 a.m. when the tournament moves to UVU on May 19. The Pioneers went 1-2 in their region series with the Vikings.

Skyridge

Season record: 7-8 Region 3 (T3rd), 14-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 6 in 6A, 13 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Falcons ended up in the upper half of the bracketand have a bye in the first round. They will begin a best-of-3 series in the Super Regionals at home against #9 Bingham (16-9) on Wednesday (May 14) at 4 p.m. The teams will play againThursday at 1 p.m., with a tiebreaker to follow immediately if necessary. Skyridge lost to the Miners in a tight contest earlierthis season. The series winner gets a date with #1 American Fork (21-5) at UVU on May 19 at 4:30 p.m. The Cavemen swept the Falcons during the league series but two of those wins were by a single run.

