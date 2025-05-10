Pioneer softball wins five in a row

The Lehi softball team has posted a 6-1 record in the past three weeks, including a big victory over league-leading Pleasant Grove. The Pioneers are tied with Westlake for second place in Region 3 at 6-2 with two games left on the league schedule coming into the week. They are 17-8 overall.

Lehi will complete the regular season with a non-region game on Friday (May 9). The state tournament seedings will be released on May 14 and playoff games start the next day.

April 15: Lehi 9, Skyridge 0

Sophomore Abbi Harroun threw a three-hit shutout, fanning 10 and walking just one in a masterful performance on the road. The Pioneers scored five runs to open the game and added more in each of the next three innings to earn the win.

Junior first baseman Mya Maughan led the attack, going 3-for-4 including a home run plus an additional RBI and run scored. Junior left fielder Brynlee Cook also homered and had three RBI. Sophomore catcher Piper Emery blasted Lehi’s third home run and also had a base hit.

Junior outfielder Hadlie Hansen doubled and scored with one RBI as well while senior center fielder Sophie Bliss also hit a double and scored two times.

April 17: Westlake 6, Lehi 4

The Pioneers suffered their only loss in recent play against the Thunder on the road. Lehi led for most of the close contest, but the hosts plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score, then added two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.

Harroun struck out six with no walks in the loss and also hit a solo home run. Hansen singled and homered for two RBI. Maughan had two base hits, scored once and drove in the other run. Bliss scored and sophomore infielder Camry Wassmerposted a double.

April 21: Lehi 10, Cedar Valley 0

In a non-league contest at home, the Pioneers blanked the Aviators in a mercy-rule win after 4 ½ innings. Harroun struck out five against one walk and three hits for the afternoon and also had an RBI.

Bliss had a home run and walked twice, scoring three times and providing an additional RBI. Maughan added two hits with three RBI and a run scored. Hansen and freshman Allyx Navares each tallied two RBI. Wassmer had a double and scored twice.

April 22: Lehi 14, American Fork 0

The Pioneers also shortened the home contest against the Cavemen, plating runs in each of their four batting turns while Harroun and Maughan combined for the shutout in the circle. Maughan also went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to lead the onslaught at the plate.

Bliss and Emery each almost hit for the cycle with a single, double and home run plus three RBI apiece. Bliss scored two other times as well. Sophomore pinch runner Brinlee Skidmorestole two bases and crossed the plate three times.

Hansen had a home run with two RBI. Senior second baseman Makenzie Grose singled and tripled and scored twice. Wassmer had two hits with an RBI and two runs. Navares doubled and Cook scored once.

April 24: Lehi 11, Lone Peak 0

This one went six innings, but the Pioneers eventually earned their third-straight mercy rule shutout over the Knights at home. They broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added two in the fifth and four in the sixth to end the contest early.

Harroun gave up one hit while fanning 13 with no walks in five innings of work to get the win. Sophomore Addi Felix finished the effort in the circle by retiring the side in order in the top of the sixth inning and assisted the cause with a triple followed by a score.

Maughan doubled and homered to produce two RBI and two runs. Bliss’s home run and two walks yielded three runs and two RBI. Cook hit a triple and posted two RBI and one run. Junior Ashlyn Petersen reached on an error for an RBI and later came across herself.

April 29: Lehi 12, Pleasant Grove 3

The Pioneers shocked the Vikings on the road, scoring two runs in their first batting turn and then maintaining a lead throughout the game. They pounded out 15 hits while in the circle, Harroun scattered seven hits, struck out seven and walked one in the complete-game victory.

Emery had three hits including a homer plus an additional RBI and run scored. Bliss singled and homered to contribute one other RBI and run as well. Navares drove in a run and scored two while Cook singled and doubled for two RBI.

Hansen singled and doubled for one RBI and two runs. Wassmer scored twice while Skidmore and sophomore Reese Taylor each crossed the plate once. Maughan tallied three hits and Grose had two.

May 1: Lehi 7, Skyridge 5

This game was closer than the first-round meeting, but the Pioneers still prevailed. Harroun went the distance with 10 strikeouts against one walk with a single home run accounting for most of the Falcon total.

On the other side of the plate, Maughan singled and homered for four RBI while Bliss hit a double and scored three times. Wassmer scored twice, Navares and Hansen each provided one RBI and Skidmore scored one run.