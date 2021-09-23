Tim Cook to Take Stage with Senator Mike Lee at 2021 Silicon Slopes Summit

Apple CEO to share his experience as a tech leader and thoughts on the future of the industry at premier business and technology conference in Salt Lake City

September 23, 2021 (SALT LAKE CITY) – Silicon Slopes announced today that Apple CEO Tim Cook will headline the annual Silicon Slopes Summit. Cook will take the stage with U.S. Senator Mike Lee for a wide-ranging conversation. To be both held in person and virtually in Salt Lake City on October 13-14, 2021, the Summit brings together the brightest minds in tech and business. Cook’s keynote fireside chat will begin at 2 p.m. on October 13 at the Salt Palace.

“Tim is one of the great technology leaders of this generation and we are thrilled to have his insights shared from our stage,” said Clint Betts, executive director of Silicon Slopes. “We know Tim has had a great relationship with many in the Utah business community, and are honored to have him play a key role in this event. We look forward to hearing his insights on the evolution and trends in tech, especially at a time when Utah’s tech scene is growing at lightning speed.”

Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple. In his role, Tim has overseen the introduction of some of the world’s most innovative products and services, including the all-new iPhone 13 lineup, along with Apple Watch Series 7, the latest iPad and iPad mini, and more. He has championed inclusion and diversity at Apple, investing in coding programs and educational opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds, and ensuring Apple’s technology is accessible for all. Cook’s accomplishments and philanthropy are centered around the company’s desire to leave the planet better than they found it — which includes a commitment to be 100 percent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030. In 2018, Cook became involved in the Utah non-profit, Encircle. Now, Apple is a major supporter of the organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth and their families in the Intermountain West through community resource center houses that offer a variety of programs from counseling to peer groups.

Senator Mike Lee serves as the senior U.S. Senator for Utah. Of the summit, Senator Lee said, “I have known and worked with my friend Tim Cook for years. Under his detailed and dedicated leadership, Apple is a hallmark of American growth and innovation. I was thrilled to invite him to this year’s Silicon Slopes Summit, and I look forward to welcoming Mr. Cook and introducing him to the Utahns building the future of technology.”

As a member of the Senate’s Commerce Committee and Ranking Member on the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, Senator Lee has led legislative efforts to allow tech businesses to grow in Utah and across the nation. Lee’s Social Capital Project highlights the value that Utah’s unique economy and sense of community provide to start-ups, new move-ins, and long-term residents.

As part of the conference, attendees can participate in various tracks covering topics including: company culture, cryptocurrency, customer experience, health, IT/cybersecurity, marketing & brand, product & design, software development, and current trends.

About Silicon Slopes

Silicon Slopes is the voice, hub, and heart of Utah’s startup and tech community. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization empowering Utah’s startup and tech community to learn, connect, and serve in an effort to make entrepreneurship and opportunity in Silicon Slopes open and accessible to all. Spanning from Logan to St. George, Utah, Silicon Slopes is a state-wide organization and the official moniker of the state’s startup and tech community. For more information, visit: www.siliconslopes.com.

About Silicon Slopes Summit

Silicon Slopes Summit is a globally recognized two-day summit organized and hosted by the Silicon Slopes organization and community. With some of the most prominent and leading minds in the tech industry taking the stage, Silicon Slopes Summit is one of the largest annual business and tech events in the world, bringing out more than 20,000 attendees. Silicon Slopes Summit features prominent keynotes, premium breakout sessions, breathtaking entertainment, unbelievable parties, and incredible networking opportunities. The amount of talent and experience that’s on display makes this a unique event that could only happen in Silicon Slopes.