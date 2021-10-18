Connect with us

Weave Communications files registration statement for proposed IPO

Restaurant Review: Little India brings culture and traditional Indian flavors

Lehi based ecommerce-focused Pattern raises $225mm

Balloon business lifts off in Lehi

Lehi Entrepreneurs: Vintage brand uses modern business model

New barbershop brings authentic gentlemen's tradition to Main Street

Restaurant Review: The best sandwich you’ve never had…

Lehi-based online quilt shop finds global audience

Lehi based Owlet closes business combination with SPAC to begin trading on the NYSE

AltaBank acquired by Glacier Bancorp

Weave Communications files registration statement for proposed IPO

Published

7 hours ago

on

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Weave Communications, Inc., the all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Weave intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WEAV”. 

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets and Tigress Financial Partners will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from:  Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com.. 

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

