Restaurant Review: Little India brings culture and traditional Indian flavors

I, like you I’m sure, are constantly saying, “we need more local restaurants.” Well, Little India is just that. I found a newly opened sit-down Indian restaurant on the border of American Fork and Lehi, in the Costco parking lot, and was excited to try it.

“As we surveyed the Lehi and American Fork area, we realized that this area lacked an authentic fine dining restaurant. So, we planned for months to open an Indian cuisine fine dining experience,” said owner Maninderpal Singh.

Open for just two weeks, the small in stature strip mall location is grand with culture once customers step inside. Guests are greeted with vibrant wall colors and beautiful painted murals.

The menu offers diners a plethora of India staples like vegetable samosa, lentil soup, lamb tandoori, vegetable masala, chicken tikka masala, shrimp curry and a variety of naans. To accompany your entree, Little India offers traditional drinks and desserts including strawberry lassi, chai tea, pistachio kulfi and mango ice cream.

On our first visit, my wife and I ordered the chicken pakora appetizer, which are chicken tenders dipped in chickpea batter and fried. The dish included a sweet sauce and green chutney. The sweet sauce went perfectly with the chicken.

For dinner, we ordered the chicken makhani (butter chicken), which was described as tandoori chicken cooked with a butter base of onions and tomatoes. It was delicious! The sauce was an excellent balance of cream and flavor, and it even had some cashew pieces to give it a little crunch. The dish is available in mild, medium or spicy. We had the mild and it had no kick, so if you like a little punch, go with at least “medium.”

The entrees are accompanied with white rice, served in the traditional Indian style, cooked perfectly with different herbs to add additional flavor.

Although not include with your meal, naan is a must for any Indian dining experience. Guests can choose from a selection of different naan, like plain, garlic, onion or peshawari.

Culture is on full display during your dining, but it doesn’t end with bright walls and traditional dishes. The experience is elevated with all of the serving dishes presented in a shiny stainless steel.

Although only a few days into operation, Singh said “We are glad to be in the Lehi/American Fork area. The community has shown a lot of support and love.”

“We simply want to serve this loving and supporting community with the experience that has been passed down to us from our previous generations,” concluded Singh.

Little India is located at 987 W 500 N in American Fork. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and then open for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Closed Sundays.