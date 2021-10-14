Lehi based ecommerce-focused Pattern raises $225mm

SALT LAKE CITY AND SAN FRANCISCO — October 6, 2021 — Pattern, the premier partner for global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration, today announced it received a strategic investment from Knox Lane, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on partnering with businesses in the consumer and services sectors. The $225M minority investment, led by Knox Lane, also included full pro-rata participation from existing investors.

Since its founding in 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 900 employees operating in 18 countries that support more than 100 global brands—including Panasonic, Nestle, Pandora, Sorel, Black Diamond, Zebra, and KONG. Pattern has developed a robust technology and services layer enabling brands to grow exponentially faster and navigate the vast complexities of global marketplaces, direct-to-consumer, and other digital channels.

“Pattern has become the go-to ecommerce platform for brands. We have a long-standing history of executing for our partners, having retained nearly 100% of our relationships over time. This level of partner satisfaction is unmatched in our industry and is a testament to the significant investments we’ve made to our team and platform,” said Pattern Co-Founder and CEO David Wright. “As we continue to deepen our technological capabilities and global reach, we are excited to partner with Knox Lane—a firm that understands our vision and culture, and one that brings extensive experience partnering with tech-enabled services companies. We are grateful to have them join our team and are excited to add their deep bench of resources to help drive our long-term success.”

Pattern has a strong history of leveraging its proprietary technology, operational and logistics capabilities, and significant team of leading industry experts to help market-leading brands achieve accelerated ecommerce growth and control in more than 100 countries and across hundreds of global marketplaces—including Amazon, Tmall, Walmart.com, JD, Target.com, eBay, and Mercado Libre.

“As ecommerce and digital marketplaces continue to rapidly evolve, we believe Pattern’s offerings will become increasingly attractive to prospective brand partners as they navigate the dynamic digital commerce landscape,” said John Bailey, Managing Partner at Knox Lane. “We have strong conviction in Pattern’s comprehensive platform and global capabilities and look forward to working closely with the entire Pattern team to support their ongoing growth and leading global position.”

“We’re thrilled that Knox Lane has joined our mission to help brands maximize their share of the $6 trillion global ecommerce market,” said Pattern Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer Melanie Alder. “Their partnership and investment will allow us to further accelerate the technology and intelligence services that power our platform, while expanding our global offering.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as sole placement agent on the financing. Jones Day acted as legal counsel to Pattern. William Blair acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Knox Lane