Voters reelect Johnson, Condie and Hancock, PARC tax passes

With campaign season coming to a close, Lehi voters had a chance to make their voice heard on Tuesday. In the first results release as polls closed, Lehi incumbent Mayor Mark Johnson (3,425 votes) had the lead over challenger Jesse Riddle (2,056 votes), who ran the most expensive campaign in Lehi history, spending near $40,000. Statistically, Johnson’s lead will not be overcome by Riddle.

“I am overwhelmingly relieved and so thankful to the citizens of our fine city for their confidence.” said Johnson late Tuesday night.

In the large field of nine City Council candidates, voters expressed their satisfaction with the direction of the city by giving incumbents Chris Condie and Paul Hancock the nod for re-election. Condie won the first ranked choice (RCV) seat with 3,073 votes in the 8th round. Hancock won the second RCV seat with 2,583 votes in the 7th round.

When reached for comment after initial election results were released, Condie said “I’m so thankful to the residents of Lehi for their continued trust and confidence. It’s an honor to serve Lehi. I know that Lehi has a bright future ahead and we will pioneer it together.”

Hancock also said in a statement to the Lehi Free Press, “I’m honored that the Lehi residents have entrusted me to represent them for another four years. Now it’s time to get to work.”

Voters also sent a strong message for the desire for increased public facilities by passing the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) tax with an initial results release of 62.7% for and 37.2% against.

Lehi had a total of only 7,263 ballots submitted with a total active voter roll of 37,639, a paltry 19.2% turnout. Utah County finished Tuesday with an overall turnout of 26.8%.