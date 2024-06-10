Senate District 22 candidate Q&A

Ballots have been delivered and votes are being cast throughout Lehi. This year’s June 25 Primary Election features contested Republican races, from Governor and U.S. Senate to State Senate and local school board. Utah Senate District 22 incumbent Heidi Balderree is up for re-election, challenged by Emily Lockhart and Garrett Cammans. We asked the candidates a few questions, and their responses are below. Garrett Cammans did not respond.

Lehi Free Press: Why are you running?

Emily Lockhart: I love our community and am committed to securing a future full of opportunity and economic prosperity for our children. With a strong conservative foundation of limited government and individual liberty, combined with my passion for solving problems with data-driven solutions, I will drive real impact for our district. I am dedicated to improving transportation, public education and air quality while also cutting taxes and regulations to ensure a strong economy in our state.

Heidi Balderree: I am running for re-election to continue serving the people in Lehi, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain and Draper. Our district deserves a leader who is tried, proven and tested. The length and depth of my service and experience set me apart. I have a longstanding track record and even awards for safeguarding the people’s liberties and taxpayer dollars.

LFP: In your opinion, what is the top issue facing the legislature, and how would you like to work on it?

Lockhart: Inflation is taking a significant toll on our families, making it increasingly difficult to afford basic necessities and manage household budgets. Compounding this issue, housing prices have skyrocketed, putting homeownership out of reach for many and straining renters with unsustainable costs. I believe the solutions are twofold. First, infrastructure is the backbone of our economy—where roads lead, economic growth follows. As Senator, I will work on investing heavily in our state’s transportation infrastructure. When businesses can efficiently transport goods and services, costs decrease, and consumers benefit from lower prices. Second, as Senator, I will cut taxes and eliminate burdensome regulations, which will help mitigate the effects of inflation by increasing disposable income and reducing costs for families. These strategic investments would not only ease immediate financial burdens but also pave the way for long-term economic stability. I am committed to combating inflation by investing in our infrastructure and cutting taxes to develop a resilient and strong economy.

Balderree: Growth is a top issue in the legislature. That encompasses many issues. From transportation to affordable housing and water needs, these challenges present an opportunity to improve our state. Utah’s population is expected to double by 2060.

Advertisement

As your Senator, I prioritized transportation and infrastructure. This year, I fought to secure funding for $1.4 billion for four new projects in our district. I was awarded this year’s “Transportation Champion” by the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. Outside of the legislature, I was chosen to serve as a member of the Fresh Look Transit study group with all of the significant transportation partners in our district, including MAG, WFRC, UDOT, and UTA.

I will continue working to ensure our cities receive the support they need and deserve. Our district will continue to grow. We need more East-West and North-South corridors, respecting existing property rights, along with increased transit options to relieve congestion and get us moving more efficiently. Affordable housing is a major concern, as is affording the house that you are currently in. Property taxes are ridiculously high! We need less property taxes and more user fees. Deregulating the housing market and moving to a free market system will help buyers. We can reform Utah’s water policy through tax reform. Utah water taxes are permanent and not voter-approved like other states. We can move to voter-approved bonds for specific capital projects like other states. Looking at sub-root water irrigation systems and potential desalination plants in other states are also viable options for addressing our state’s water issues.

LFP: What sets you apart from your opponents?

Lockhart: I was born and raised in Utah County to parents who were actively involved in our community. From a young age, I was passing out flyers for Republican candidates, attending National, State, and County Conventions, and participating in political discussions around the dinner table and in our community. Today, I serve on the Lehi City Planning Commission. I have an undergraduate degree from the University of Utah and an MBA from Brigham Young University. I was on the founding team of a multimillion-dollar startup. Currently, I am the Continuous Improvement Manager at a local steel company. I specialize in identifying problems, collaborating with stakeholders to create solutions, and implementing lasting change within organizations. I believe in the power of genuine representation and am dedicated to being a conservative voice for you. It’s time to rise above the drama of today’s political environment and come together to develop and implement solutions for Utah.

Balderree: I have been actively and consistently serving our community for the last two decades. Back in 2005, with help from the surrounding cities, I led the efforts to take care of the humanitarian needs of the Hurricane Katrina evacuees at Camp Williams for two months, served in Scouting for years, was a member of the Utah County Good Governance Advisory Board, served as a room mom in our schools, was elected to be the Secretary of the Utah County Republican Party, served on an HOA board, was elected a member of the Republican State Central Committee for almost eight years, forging strong relationships statewide, fought to keep the prison from relocating to Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs, worked to promote conservative policies as the Community Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity Utah for years, and was appointed to serve as the Chair of the Utah County Planning Commission for the last three years.

———

Voters have several options for returning their ballots. First, they may return their ballot through the United States Postal Service if they add a stamp. Voters may also return ballots without a stamp, and Utah County will be charged a mailing fee. All ballots mailed through the USPS will be delivered. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by June 24.

Voters may also place their ballots in the drop-box on the parking strip just south of the Lehi Police Station (128 N 100 E). The old location is currently under construction while the new City Hall is being built. The drop-box is under video surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and Utah County elections officials retrieve ballots.

Advertisement

Those who wish to vote in-person may do so on Election Day, June 25, at the Lehi Police Station from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.