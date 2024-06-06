The Primary Election is underway; how do you vote?

It’s already June, and the Primary Election is underway. Republican voters in Lehi should have received their ballot in the mail this week. If not, voters may contact the Utah County Elections Office at elections@utahcounty.gov.

Voters have several options for returning their ballots. First, they may return their ballot through the United States Postal Service if they add a stamp. Voters may also return ballots without a stamp, and Utah County will be charged a mailing fee. All ballots mailed through the U.S.P.S. will be delivered. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by June 24.

Voters may also place their ballots in the drop-box on the parking strip just south of the Lehi Police Station (128 N 100 E). The old location is currently under construction while the new City Hall is being built. The drop-box is under video surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and Utah County elections officials retrieve ballots.

Those who wish to vote in-person may do so on Election Day, June 25, at the Lehi Police Station from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Utah County has implemented a new way to vote in-person called Fast Cast Voting.

To use Fast Cast Voting:

• At your convenience, fill out your mail-in ballot while at home

• Go to a voting center on Election Day

• Look for the Fast Cast Voting line when you arrive

• Bring valid ID

• Show your I.D., sign the Poll Pad, and cast your ballot

Lehi Republicans have several competitive races for the primary, but Lehi Democrats have no Primary Election contests.

All G.O.P. voters will vote in the race for Governor between incumbent Spencer Cox and Utah House Rep. Phil Lyman, the race for U.S. Senate between Trent Staggs, Jason Walton, Brad Wilson and John Curtis, the race for Utah Attorney General between Derek Brown, Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry, as well as State Auditor between Tina Cannon and Ricky Hatch.

Lehi voters in the east will also vote for U.S. House of Representatives District Three to replace John Curtis. The candidates include Mike Kennedy, Stewart Peay, JR Bird, Case Lawrence and John Dougall.

Lehi voters in the west will choose between incumbent Heidi Balderree, Emily Lockhart and Garrett Cammans for a Utah State Senate seat.

The Lehi Free Press will report election results after 8 p.m. on June 25.