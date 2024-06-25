Politics & Government
Kennedy wins CD3; outgoing Curtis wins U.S. Senate nomination, Balderree overcomes challengers for state senate
Utah State Senator Mike Kennedy, who represents eastern Lehi on Utah’s Capitol Hill has won the Republican primary in Congressional District 3 and will head to the U.S Capitol as the newest member of Utah’s congressional delegation. Kennedy led Tuesday night’s reporting with 36% of the vote, followed by Case Lawrence, 22%, JR Bird, 17%, Stewart Peay, 14%, and John Dougall coming in last with 9%.
Current Congressional District 3 Representative John Curtis sailed to an easy win surpassing 51% with Trent Staggs second at 28% as of Tuesday’s initial results.
Utah State Senator Heidi Balderree, who was elected in a special session last October emerged victorious. She will represent west Lehi, Saratoga Springs, east Eagle Mountain and a small part of Draper for the next four years in the Senate. Balderree earned 46% of the vote with challengers Lockhart, 35%, and Cammans, 17%, finishing second and third respectively.
Governor Spencer Cox won re-election with 58% of the vote, and Representative Phil Lyman earned 41%. Derek Brown won the Attorney General nomination with 45% to second place Rachel Terry’s 33%. Tina Cannon won State Auditor with 57%of the vote, to Ricky Hatch’s 43%.
Additional coverage and final results will be reported in the coming days.