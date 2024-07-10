Lehi voting data for primary election; turnout rate just under forty percent

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press

On July 9, the Utah County Clerk’s office completed its canvass of the 2024 primary election. The total ballots cast county-wide was 91,631 out of 211,283 active registered voters. This resulted in a Utah County voter turnout of 43%. In contrast, the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office reported voter turnout of 37.73%.

Lehi voters cast 10,006 ballots last month, representing an overall 39.22% voter turnout rate for the 2024 primary election. In the 2023 municipal elections, Lehi had 8,215 ballots cast out, representing a 20.4% voter turnout.

Did the same precincts that showed up in 2023 for the municipal election show up for the 2024 primary election?

In 2024, the leading Lehi precinct was LE308 (the northeastern-most area of Lehi running parallel to SR-92) with a 53.63% turnout. LE308’s 2023 turnout rate of 35.2%, which also led the city’s precincts.

Precincts LE317 (just north of Lehi Junior High School) and LE314 (surrounding Skyridge High School) have historically had good turnout rates as the city’s second strongest precinct. This year, LE317 came in second with a turnout of 50.89%, with LE314 falling to a top 10 precinct with a turnout of 42.63%.

Lehi had five precincts with 2024 turnout lower than 25%.

Neighboring American Fork had several high-performing precincts. Precinct AF311 (surrounding American Fork High School) had a turnout of 56.73%, closely followed by AF320 (north of State Street and west of 500 E.) with a turnout of 56.7%. The third best performing American Fork precinct was AF306 (the area near Fox Hollow Golf Club) with a turnout of 53.75%. Overall, American Fork voters cast 5,958 ballots, representing a turnout of 38.55%.

Highland had four precincts with over 50% turnout, while Alpine had three.

Saratoga Springs’ highest performing precinct was SR413 (surrounding Lake Mountain Middle School) with a turnout of 45.05%. Overall, Saratoga Springs voters cast 5,054 ballots, representing a turnout of 36.10%

According to the Utah County Clerk’s office, 22.7% of voters returned ballots by mail (stamped or unstamped) and 77.2% of voters returned ballots by using county drop boxes.