Weave Communications announces pricing of IPO, raises $120 million

LEHI, Utah (November 10, 2021)– Weave Communications, Inc., a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WEAV” on November 11, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Weave has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.