Lehi’s UCCU Financial Center sells – New owner will rebrand & occupy top floor

LEHI, UT, Dec. 29, 2021 – Office experts within the Utah office of JLL have completed the sale of 333 N. Digital Drive in Lehi, Utah. Known as the UCCU Financial Center, the Class A, 7-story office building sits at a highly prominent location, fronting Interstate 15 and in the heart of the “Silicon Slopes” in north Lehi.

JLL Executive Vice President David Nixon represented the new building owner, Yama Point LLC, in the acquisition. The building seller, Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU), was represented by Josh Martin of Colliers International.

“This is a landmark Lehi office asset with a tremendous location, quality of space and freeway-fronting branding opportunities – all advantages that support the long-term value of the property,” said Lowell Crabb, Managing Partner of Yama Point and Founding Principal of Drive Wealth Advisers, which will occupy the entire top floor of the building. “Assets with this level of visibility and recognition only become available so often. We are fortunate to have this opportunity as a building owner and tenant.”

Being rebranded as Digital Tower, the building is located at the junction of Interstate 15 and State Route 92/Timpanogos Highway. It totals 74,257 square feet and seven stories with Class A interiors, a distinct full-glass exterior, full-length office windows providing mountain and valley views, a shared gym and underground parking with stalls to accommodate electric vehicles. The building is walkable to regional shopping, dining and business service amenities.

Lehi-based Drive Wealth Advisers, which provides custom financial planning for founders, executives and high-net-worth families, will occupy 10,755 square feet on the building’s top floor.

“This asset is unique not only for its investment merits but for the brand awareness and alignment it provides to its owners and occupants,” said Nixon. “That positions it well in a market where absorption has shifted back into positive figures and quarter-over-quarter Lehi office leasing activity during the third quarter reached pre-pandemic levels.”

In addition to Drive Wealth, Digital Tower is fully leased to multiple credit tenants in the real estate, solar and medical industries. In addition to the rebranding, the building’s new ownership is planning key, ongoing upgrades such as interior design improvements and facility improvements to key elements, such as upgraded parking and electric vehicle amenities.