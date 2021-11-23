Pioneer swimmers garner medals in early-season meets



The Lehi swim team has had a busy launch into the new season, competing in four meets in less than three weeks.

Oct. 29: Region 8 Invitational

In the season opener, the Pioneers got off to a strong start by capturing first place by more than five seconds in the boys 200-yard medley relay with junior Bryce Broadhead, junior Bridger Smith, senior Tanner Bergstrom and junior Andrew Pulham.

In the preceding girls event, Lehi finished fourth with sophomores Sydney Zurmely, Jana Patlan, Addison Zobrist andRilynn Smith. Zobrist was third in the 100-yard freestyle and Rilynn Smith was fourth in the 500 free. Zurmely got silver and senior Madelyn Wilkinson bronze in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Bridger Smith took first place in the 100 breast by more than five seconds and got bronze in the 200-yard individual medley.Pulham was third and junior Matthew Pendleton fourth in the 50-yard free.

Broadhead earned gold in the 100-yard butterfly with a substantial lead of more than four seconds and also took first in the 100-yard backstroke by a slightly smaller margin. Pendleton was second and Bergstrom third in the 100 free.

The Pioneer girls earned silver in the 400 free relay with Zurmely, Rilynn Smith, sophomore Liesel Ford and Zobrist. The boys took fourth with Pulham, Bergstrom, Pendleton and Broadhead.

Nov. 5-6: Greg Fernley Invitational at Dixie High School

In a field of 19 teams, the Pioneers finished 13th in the girls rankings and 15th in the boys events. Bridger Smith was fourth of 48 in the 200 IM. Broadhead beat out 56 other racers to secure gold in the 100 Fly and also earned first place in the 100 back.

Wilkinson got silver in the 100 breast and Bridger Smith was second in the boys event. The boys finished fourth in the 400 free relay with Bridger Smith, Pulham, Pendleton and Broadhead.

Nov. 11: Lehi at Mountain Ridge

In a dual meet against a bigger team, the Sentinels outscored the Pioneers 105-56 in girls events and 90-64 in the boys division.

First-place winners for Lehi at this meet included Bergstrom in the 200 free, Zobrist in the 50 free, Broadhead in the 50 and 100 free, Pendleton in the 100 fly and Bridger Smith in the 100 breast. The Pioneers also earned gold in the boys 200 free relay.

Nov. 15: Lehi vs. Cedar Valley, Union and Maeser

In an unscored four-team meet, the Pioneers kicked off with victories in both of the 200 medley relays. The girls squad included sophomore Gabrielle Dahl, Zurmely, Wilkinson and Zobrist, while the boys raced with Broadhead, Bridger Smith, Pulham and senior Ashton Hellewell.

Zobrist and Broadhead won their respective 200 free events. Wilkinson and Pulham were victorious in the 200 IM races. Rilynn and Bridger Smith earned gold in their 50 free events. Zobrist was first in the 100 fly. Rilynn Smith took first in the 500 free.

The Lehi boys won the 200 free relay with Pendleton, Bergstrom, Hellewell and Bridger Smith. Broadhead topped the field in the 100 back while Zurmely triumphed in the 100 breast.

The Pioneers won both of the 400 free relays. The girls team included Rilynn Smith, senior Alli Nielson, Wilkinson and Zobrist, while the boys swam with Pendleton, Bergstrom, Pulham and Broadhead