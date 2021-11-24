Andrist wins double gold in big swim meet

Connect with us

The Skyridge swim team placed eighth in the girls division and 14th in the boys events as they competed against a field of 19 teams at the Greg Fernley Invitational on Nov. 5-6 in St. George.American Fork won both sections by substantial margins.

The girls 200-yard medley relay team finished 10th out of 52 squads with juniors Madison Johnson, Anya Clark, Kate Pollman and senior Katelyn Andrist. Clark was fourth in a tight field in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Andrist won gold in the 200-yard freestyle by nearly eight seconds in 1:55.88, ahead of 73 other swimmers. She also claimed the top of the podium in the 500-yard free, where her time of 5:07.03 bested second place by more than 26 seconds.

Sophomore Nate Moir was third in the corresponding boys eventand later took seventh in the 100 breast.

Junior Spencer Stowers was ninth out of 182 swimmers in the boys 50-yard free and took fourth in the 100-yard backstroke, while sophomore Lincoln Burr was eighth in the latter event. Freshman Mason Hemmert was eighth in the boys 100 free.

