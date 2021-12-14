Skyridge boys hoops splits games

The Falcon boys basketball team tallied two big victories this week but then lost a close contest in the semifinals of their own tournament.

Dec. 7: Skyridge 71, Hunter 55

After a close first half, the Falcons outscored the Wolverines 22-8 in the third quarter and cruised to the comfortable victory from there.

Senior forward Colby Carter had a monster double-double with22 points and 16 rebounds plus four assists. Senior guard Kenyon Snoddy canned five treys for 15 points, while senior forward Bryson Bailey also had 15 points with four boards.

Senior point guard Nick Holland added 10 points and sevenassists with two blocks.

Dec. 9: Skyridge 85, Wasatch 51

The Falcons outscored the Wasps in every quarter to build an insurmountable lead and advance in the winner’s bracket of the Skyridge Tournament. They built on the 14-11 first-period advantage with plus-four in the second, seven more points in the third and 13 in the final stanza.

Holland scored 23 points including three triples and also had five assists. Carter finished with 21 points and Bailey had 14; each of them also collected three boards. Snoddy made fiveassists, while senior forward Tate Mansfield grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists.

Dec. 10: Dixie 68, Skyridge 64

The Falcons made a fast start against the Flyers and led 21-15 after the initial period, but Dixie overcame the deficit in the third quarter and managed to hang on for the narrow victory.

Holland finished with 22 points. Snoddy again sank five triples and added another bucket for 17 points total, while Carter ended up with 15 including three triples.

Skyridge will host Herriman at 7 p.m. tomorrow (Dec. 17).