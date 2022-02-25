Local designer finds perfect fit with downtown Lehi shop

“There are so many boutiques online now, it’s very competitive. I like having a storefront where people can actually come in and see the clothes and try things on,” said Jill Collier, owner of Blush Lane Boutique on Main Street in Lehi.

Collier lives five minutes away from downtown Lehi, but it’s taken years to get to a storefront that fits the Blush Lane vibe. “I love the historic feel and the charm of Main Street. It’s a great aesthetic – it feels more like a boutique to me and fits our brand really well,” Collier explained.

As a photographer and graphic designer, Jill Collier did product photo shoots for other online boutiques for years before starting her own business in 2017. For the first three years, Blush Lane was exclusively online, then they opened a store in Traverse Mountain. Collier liked being in Lehi but preferred to be closed on Sundays. When the lease payment doubled, she began looking for a new space downtown.

Blush Lane opened at 86 W Main Street Suite B and C (behind Lehi Vision Care) in December 2021. Collier added a charcoal accent wall, gold fixtures and industrial lighting to the exposed brick outer walls of the space. “I love the look of the store. There are so many elements that were already here, it didn’t take much to make it our own,” Collier said.

“I guess I’d describe my style as young and contemporary. I love a lot of neutrals – pieces and colors you can layer and use in more than one outfit,” said Collier. She designs many of the T-shirts and sweatshirts at Blush Lane. The Layer jewelry line is also Collier’s. She uses only high-quality metals and makes the earrings and necklaces at home.

Fabric on the decorative pillows for sale in the store are also Collier’s designs. She had an Etsy shop years ago selling handmade pillows, a time-consuming venture that taught her how to manage a creative business more efficiently.

Blush Lane is still thriving online, which helped the business stay afloat during the two-month shutdown in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Collier weathered a difficult six months after the total shutdown, too. “Things picked up, people really came out – they wanted to get out of the house,” Collier remembered. “We love seeing people in the store.”

Blush Lane is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.