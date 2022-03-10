Mountain Point Medical Center earns Level III Trauma Center designation

Lehi, UT – Mountain Point Medical Center (MPMC)announced last week that it has been designated as a Level III trauma facility by the Utah Department of Health. MPMC is the first hospital in Utah County to receive this designation. This is good news for patients in the area who will now be able to access more intensive care for injuries including round-the-clock treatment from physicians, surgeons and hospital staff.

Trauma center designations indicate a hospital’s ability to care for injured patients holistically, from initial assessment through rehabilitation. To earn a Level III designation, MPMC met over 200 distinct criteria in accordance with state and criteria listed in the Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient by the American College of Surgeons.

As a Level III trauma center, MPMC will provide the community with higher multi-system trauma care that includes an emergency department physician on site, along with a general surgeon, anesthesiologists, and operating room staff on call. Level III centers also supply other local hospitals, like those with Level IV trauma designation or without trauma capabilities, with back-up care and collaborate with Level I or II trauma centers.

“We’re very proud and honored to receive a Level III trauma designation for MPMC. The designation is a testament to both the quality of care we provide the Lehi community as well as the commitment and dedication of our outstanding team. MPMC is committed to continually improving outcomes for our patients, and we look forward to serving our community as a Level III trauma center for years to come,” said Kent Loosle, President of MPMC.

“No matter the hour of the day, our nurses, physicians, surgeons and trauma staff are always ready to treat patients with the extraordinary care and attention their injuries require. This designation validates their efforts and would not be possible without their tireless work. I know our Emergency Department team will continue to provide the highest quality of care to our community when they need it most,” said Brandon Widdison, Emergency Department Director at MPMC.