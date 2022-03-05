Lehi’s Adamson touts travel and tourism in Utah County

“As a youngster Lee loved to plan events for the neighborhood,” said Penny Adamson, Lee’s mother. Lehi neighbors remember carnivals, games, parades, and fun times he planned for the neighborhood. “He loved all things Lehi, especially Round-up Days when everyone spent the week celebrating together.”

Adamson’s love of marketing was nurtured while in high school. He credits much of his enthusiasm for this work to his marketing teacher, Becky White. “She really inspired me,” he said. “We would create and organize promotions to encourage community participation at high school sporting events. It was one of the highlights of my high school experience.” White commented about Adamson’s contribution as a student, “He was the impetus for making the Sports Marketing class what it was at Lehi High School. His collaboration with the Jazz Bear ultimately resulted in the Mascot Bowl. He was hard-working and creative.”

After graduating from Lehi High School, Adamson served a mission in the Philippines for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Adamson graduated from BYU with a degree in Marketing. He continued his education at the University of Utah earning a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Today, Adamson is the Executive Director of Explore Utah Valley, a private organization that promotes all things Utah County. “We provide the destination marketing and promotionfor tourism and events in the Valley,” said Adamson, “Our mission is to bring leisure travelers, conventions and athletic events to the area to support local businesses,” he added. “Most residents don’t realize what an incredibly positive impact tourism has on the local community. In 2020, tourism dollars spent in our state provided a tax benefit equivalent of $1,112 for every household in Utah. The economic impact of tourism in Utah cannot be overstated.”

For anyone looking for things to do in Utah County, a simple click to the website www.UtahValley.com, managed by Adamson and his team at Explore Utah Valley, produces an array of things to do from events, restaurants, hotels, and even a trip planning guide.

Explore Utah Valley’s focus is on the visitor coming to Utah County, but the organization encourages locals to be a visitor in their own backyard. “When our out-of-state friends and families come to visit, we often take them to Park City or Temple Square as the default tourist opportunities in Utah. They are great venues, but we often forget that in our own county we have incredible natural treasures at Bridal Veil Falls or the Nebo Loop, amazing dining and mountain activities at Sundance Mountain Resort, world class museums at Thanksgiving Point, or unique, historic downtowns. Downtown Provo, for example, has over 50 independently owned restaurants that represent an unexpected diversity of international cuisine,” said Adamson.

Adamson has always had a deep love for his community, county, state, and country. “We live in a beautiful, unique area,” said Adamson.

“Visiting event planners and executives always remind me how lucky I am to wake up every day around these mountains. I’m lucky that my job is to promote such an awesome destination, but I’m even luckier to call it home.”

Lee and his wife, Jenni, have three children that are the next generation of proud Lehi natives