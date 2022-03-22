Comcast to invest $22 million to expand fiber broadband service to Eagle Mountain

Today Comcast announced it will expand service to more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Eagle Mountain City over the next four years. Comcast will invest more than $22 million, without the use of any public funds, to bring the entire suite of Xfinity services to the Eagle Mountain community. Internet options will range from $9.95 per month with Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, to super-fast 1-Gigabit broadband service.

Currently, Eagle Mountain does not have a citywide broadband internet service provider using fiber delivery.

“Giving our residents another choice for cable and internet services improves the quality of life for our residents,” said Tom Westmoreland, Eagle Mountain mayor. “We look forward to welcoming Comcast into our community.”

“We are pleased to expand our services to ever-growing Eagle Mountain City. The community has technology needs for their businesses, residents and their economy, and we are pleased to support them,” said Deneiva Knight, Comcast Mountain West Region Director of External Affairs. Knight said Comcast anticipates having service available to residents in April of 2023.

This expansion will provide qualifying families and individuals with access to Comcast’s affordable Internet Essentials program, the nation’s largest and most successful broadband adoption initiative. Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected 160,000 low-income Utahns to the power of the internet at home – many for the first time.

“As one of the fastest-growing cities in Utah, we are eager for opportunities that will lend to successful businesses and thriving neighborhoods,” said Tyler Savage, Chairman, Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce. “Comcast will be a powerful presence that our community can rely on in pursuit of these endeavors. We look forward to working closely with Comcast as our city continues to grow and become more prosperous.”

Beginning in early 2023, residents in Eagle Mountain will have access to the entire Xfinity product suite.

Once completed, businesses will have access to the full suite of Comcast Business services including Ethernet, Internet, advanced voice solutions, and video services, including Wi-Fi, Voice, TV, and managed enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes.

“We are committed to supporting Utah’s growth plans by building infrastructure and bringing high-speed broadband to meet the state’s next-generation capacity needs,” said Bryan Thomas, vice president, Network Engineering, Comcast Mountain West Region. “Our fiber expansion in Eagle Mountain is the latest example of the significant investments we’ve already made in the state. Since 2019, we’ve invested $881 million in technology and infrastructure capital expenditures, taxes and fees, employee wages and benefits, and charitable giving.”

Comcast also participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides those who qualify up to $30/month credit towards their Internet service for the duration of the program. Eligible customers can apply their ACP credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service, and Comcast’s Internet Essentials customers can effectively get service for free after the credit is applied. New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can visit www.xfinity.com/free or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility.