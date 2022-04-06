Connect with us

All-City Swimming - Winter 2021-22

All-City Boys Basketball Winter 2021-22

Skyridge baseball team honors First Responders

Falcon boys soccer is a work in progress

Pioneer baseball splits five

Skyridge boys lacrosse opens with five wins

Pioneer girls lacrosse gets off to strong start

Local teams place high at Early Bird Invite

Boys volleyball to be added as a sanctioned sport for high schools

Pioneer softball earns 4-5 record in opening weeks

All-City Swimming – Winter 2021-22

Published

4 hours ago

on

Most Valuable Performer

Katie Andrist (Sr. Skyridge):  One of Utah’s best prepswimmers ever, she won gold medals and set new 6A state records in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events at the state meet for the second season in a row. Her time in the 500-yard event this year also earned her All-American consideration.She was honored as the 6A Swimmer of the Year, again for the second consecutive year. She has accepted a scholarship to the US Air Force Academy.

Most Inspirational Performer

Bryce Broadhead (Jr. Lehi):  He shaved nearly a second and a half from his seed time in the 100-yard backstroke to capture an individual state title in the event. He clocked 50.65 seconds in the final to win by more than a second. He also finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle and was part of the fourth-place 200-yard medley relay team. He has helped to lead the Pioneers from 21st to 7th place at state in three seasons.

Honorable Mention

Dani Cannon (So. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the 100-yard butterfly at State.

Mason Hemmert (Fr. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the 100-yard butterfly at State.

Anya Clark (So. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.

Nate Moir (So. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the 100-yard backstroke at State.

Wade Ogden (So. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.

