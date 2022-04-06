All-City Swimming – Winter 2021-22

Most Valuable Performer

Katie Andrist (Sr. Skyridge): One of Utah’s best prepswimmers ever, she won gold medals and set new 6A state records in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events at the state meet for the second season in a row. Her time in the 500-yard event this year also earned her All-American consideration.She was honored as the 6A Swimmer of the Year, again for the second consecutive year. She has accepted a scholarship to the US Air Force Academy.

Most Inspirational Performer

Bryce Broadhead (Jr. Lehi): He shaved nearly a second and a half from his seed time in the 100-yard backstroke to capture an individual state title in the event. He clocked 50.65 seconds in the final to win by more than a second. He also finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle and was part of the fourth-place 200-yard medley relay team. He has helped to lead the Pioneers from 21st to 7th place at state in three seasons.

Honorable Mention

Dani Cannon (So. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the 100-yard butterfly at State.

Mason Hemmert (Fr. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the 100-yard butterfly at State.

Anya Clark (So. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.

Nate Moir (So. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the 100-yard backstroke at State.

Wade Ogden (So. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.