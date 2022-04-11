All-City Girls Basketball Winter 2021-22

Most Valuable Player

Jamisyn Heaton (Sr. Lehi): She did it all for the Pioneers this year. Averaged 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game and was a feared opponent on both ends of the floor. “Not only was she our statistical leader in lots of categories, but she was our emotional leader as well,” said Pioneer Coach Sean Seastrand. “She had an incredible season as both a player and a leader.” Moving on to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Most Inspirational Player

Teagan Gray (Sr. Skyridge): “Teagan has been in the Skyridge basketball program since the seventh grade, which is pretty cool because no one else has done that,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen.“She has been a 4-year varsity contributor and her presence will be greatly missed. She has been a huge inspiration in our program of what a Skyridge basketball player should be. No one plays harder than Teagan or with more heart.” Averaged 6.8 points.

Forwards

Maci Wall (Sr. Lehi): Averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 boards per contest and led team in steals with 57.

Tara Smith (Sr. Lehi): Averaged 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game; a defensive presence down low.

Guards

Cambree Blackham (Fr. Skyridge): Averaged 12.3 points, 3.7rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Sammi Love (So. Lehi): Averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

Shae Toole (So. Skyridge): Averaged 5.7 points plus a team-high 4.0 rebounds and also made 45 steals.