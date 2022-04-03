All-City Boys Basketball Winter 2021-22

Most Valuable Player

Nick Holland (Sr. Skyridge): The Energizer Bunny of Falcon athletes with a motor that never stopped. He averaged 18.2points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest and gave everything he had every night in the arena. His team always had a chance when the ball was in his hands, and he was at his best in clutch situations. Often the smallest player on the court, he played as big as his heart.

Most Inspirational Player

Braxton Hawkins (Jr. Lehi): “Braxton unexpectedly lost his father over the Thanksgiving Holiday,” said Pioneer Coach Quincy Lewis. “Obviously it was incredibly devastating to him and his family. Amazingly, Braxton returned to our team after a few weeks and made major contributions through the rest of the season. Braxton fought through a very difficult situation and had a great attitude. Having him come to practice and play in games was truly inspiring to our players, staff and school.”

Forwards

Colby Carter (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds; explosive shooter was hard to stop.

Bryson Bailey (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 11.5 points and 5.0rebounds per game; altered opponent’s shots.

Grayson Brousseau (So. Lehi): Averaged 9.9 points, 3.8rebounds and 2.5 assists per game; dangerous down low.

Guards

Cooper Lewis (So. Lehi): Averaged 18.3 points (56-3s), 2.3rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Kenyon Snoddy (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 7.5 points, 2.1rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.