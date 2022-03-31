Skyridge baseball team honors First Responders

On Tuesday, March 22, the Skyridge baseball honored Lehi’s First Responders at the beginning of their baseball game against Fremont High School. Many of the baseball players have family members who are first responders including:

• Ty Evans’ father, Captain Ricky Evans Lehi City fire fighter

• Dalton Young’s mother, Amber Young, registered nurse

• Isaac Pickle’s father, Mike Pickle, registered nurse

• Rob Slack M.D., father of Jace Slack

• Teagan Calton’s mother, Jodi Calton, registered nurse

• Seth Norton’s mother, Andrea Norton, registered nurse

• Skyridge High School resource officer, Blake Sweeten

• Tracy Hill M.D., Nick Holland’s grandfather

• Jackson Edwards’ father, Blake Edwards Captain, West Jordan Fire department

The team thanked the first responders for their time and dedication in serving the citizens. From the sleepless nights, time away from families, and great care they give, including sometimes risking their own lives, first responders are essential to the community.

Captain Evans threw out the first pitch, then Skyridge went on to beat Fremont in a decisive 13-2 win.