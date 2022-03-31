Connect with us

Skyridge baseball team honors First Responders

Falcon boys soccer is a work in progress

Pioneer baseball splits five

Skyridge boys lacrosse opens with five wins

Pioneer girls lacrosse gets off to strong start

Local teams place high at Early Bird Invite

Boys volleyball to be added as a sanctioned sport for high schools

Pioneer softball earns 4-5 record in opening weeks

Falcon baseball starts with two wins

Pioneer boys soccer starts season 3-1

On Tuesday, March 22, the Skyridge baseball honored Lehi’s First Responders at the beginning of their baseball game against Fremont High School. Many of the baseball players have family members who are first responders including:

• Ty Evans’ father, Captain Ricky Evans Lehi City fire fighter

• Dalton Young’s mother, Amber Young, registered nurse

• Isaac Pickle’s father, Mike Pickle, registered nurse

• Rob Slack M.D., father of Jace Slack

• Teagan Calton’s mother, Jodi Calton, registered nurse

• Seth Norton’s mother, Andrea Norton, registered nurse

• Skyridge High School resource officer, Blake Sweeten

• Tracy Hill M.D., Nick Holland’s grandfather

• Jackson Edwards’ father, Blake Edwards Captain, West Jordan Fire department

The team thanked the first responders for their time and dedication in serving the citizens. From the sleepless nights, time away from families, and great care they give, including sometimes risking their own lives, first responders are essential to the community.

Captain Evans threw out the first pitch, then Skyridge went on to beat Fremont in a decisive 13-2 win.

