What are the best NFT marketplaces?

There are many NFTs out there on the markets right now, but you have to have a good eye and notice an NFT project that is specific, has some essence, and a possibility to create a community and gather as many people around it.

If you want to get involved in this NFT madness that has gripped the whole world, you are in the right place. We will explain to you which the best NFT marketplaces on the market are, and how they differ.

Choosing the NFT marketplace will give you access to participate in buying and selling digital assets – which can be art, images, audio, and video files to entire virtual worlds.

Before moving on to the four main NFT markets, we will explain to you briefly what NFT is and then we can boogle nft marketplaces.

NFT meaning

NFT is a blockchain token that proves ownership and confirms the rarity or scarcity of digital assets. NFT stands for a non-fungible token, meaning that each of these digital assets is unique in its way.

NFT marketplaces provide services for buying, selling, and trading NFT tokens. As such a big addition, non-fungible tokens have made a serious impact on several prominent industries all across the world, including art, gaming, sports, and many more.

Best NFT Marketplaces

The best NFT markets are aimed at a growing sector of NFT collectors, enthusiasts, and seekers looking to interact with one of the most exciting asset classes to emerge in recent times.

Some of the best NFT markets are DigitalEyes, OpenSea, and Axie Infinity Marketplace.

DigitalEyes

DigitalEyes is an online open NFT marketplace that allows you to buy and sell NFTs. All transactions are performed using the native Solana cryptocurrency .

Artists around the world can upload their artwork on this page. All users set the prices they expect for their art in Solana.

The user can put it up for sale on Digital Eyes NFT with the payment of a low gas fee of 0.001 SOL. The buyer will have to pay two types of fees if he is interested in the selected NFT.

Digital Eyes is a very secure NFT Marketplace, once the customer pays the part, the amount will be safely transferred to the seller’s digital wallet.

You just have to keep in mind that it is a Solana cryptocurrency.

The most popular NFTs on DigitalEyes are Degenerate Ape Academy, Solana Monkey Business, and Pesky Penguins.

OpenSea

OpenSea is by far the largest NFT market in the world in terms of trade volume.

A platform that enables the minting, buying, and selling of a wide range of irreplaceable tokens, including collectibles, digital art, music, and many more.

It is built on Ethereum, and you can access over 700 NFT projects with over 90 million NFTs available for trading. OpenSea charges a fee of 2.5% for each sale in its market.

The most popular NFTs by volume on OpenSea are Bored Apes, CryptoPunks, and Doodles.

Axie Infinity Marketplace

Axie Infinity is a popular blockchain game, it also has one of the most popular game-oriented markets. Axie Infinity is a type of game that is played for profit and that allows users to create, buy and sell Axie and other collectibles in the game.

This platform exceeds two million active users per day. One of the most expensive Axie Infinity NFTs sold so far is digital land sold for a whopping $ 2.3 million.

Now when you know the best NFT marketplaces are finally ready to become part of the NFT ecosystem. Good luck and enjoy!