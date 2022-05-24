Falcon girls lacrosse earns title try

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team doubled up #5 Syracuse 22-11 on Tuesday (May 24) at Westminster College’s Dumke Field in the semifinals to earn a shot at the 6A championship.

The #1 Falcons built a 14-7 advantage in the first half and coasted to the comfortable win from there. The Titans (14-5) upset #4 Davis (14-4) in the quarterfinals to advance.

Skyridge will face the winner of the other semifinal, which matches #2 Mountain Ridge (16-2) and #3 Lone Peak (14-4).

The championship games is scheduled for Thursday (May 26) at Zion’s Bank Stadium, located at 14787 Academy Parkway inHerriman. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Check back online for further updates and get next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for full details on the tournament run.

