Falcon boys tie for 2nd, girls 5th at state track

The Skyridge track and field team finished fourth in the combined standings at the 6A State Championship track meet on May 19-21 at Brigham Young University.

Corner Canyon claimed the gold trophy with 166 points, followed by Bingham at 147, Lone Peak at 132 and Skyridge with 123 points.

In the boys events, the Chargers were first with 116 points and the Falcons tied with Farmington for second place with 76 points to claim the silver trophy. In the girls division, the Knights were first with 106 points and Skyridge was fifth with 47 points.

The Falcons got most of their points on depth. Senior Seth Wallgren was the only gold medalist with a victory in the 3200-meter run.

Junior Kylie Olsen earned two silver medals for the highest individual total. For the boys, senior Jacob Smart and junior Smith Snowden collected the most individual top medals with a silver and a bronze each. Relay teams won three bronze medals.

Here are the results by event for those who earned gold, silver or bronze medals.• Seth Wallgren (Sr.): Gold 3200m (9:05.26); 5th 800m (1:54.62); 7th 1600m (4:14.43).• Kylie Olsen (Jr.): Silver 400m (56.67 sec), 800m (2:12.16).• Jacob Smart (Sr.): Silver 300m Hurdles (39.77 sec); Bronze 110m Hurdles (15.20 sec).• Smith Snowden (Jr.): Silver 100m (10.54 sec; edged out for gold by .002 of a second); Bronze 200m (21.72 sec).• Boys 4x800m Relay Bronze (8:00.81). Squad member pool: Tyler Harward, Tyler Besaw, Seth Kjar, Seth Wallgren, Jayden Gibson and Issac Jensen.• Boys 4x200m Relay Bronze (1:30.05). Squad member pool:Luke Beers, Jacob Smart, Brady Beers, Smith Snowden, McCae Hillstead​and Isaac Kosoro.• Girls 4x100m Relay Bronze (49.71 sec). Squad member pool: Mia Kauffman, Claire Lomu, Rachel Foster, Bailey Kearns, Tori Smart and Marie Alaimo.• Joseph Brandt (Sr.): Bronze Pole Vault (14-06.00).

Here are Skyridge’s other athletes who contributed points to the total. • Girls 4x200m Relay 4th (1:46.28). Squad member pool:Rachel Foster, Mia Kauffman, Bailey Kearns, Annika Schavey, Rachel Boren and Makaylie Roberds.• Boys 4x100m Relay 5th (43.24 sec). Squad member pool:Isaac Kosorok, Luke Beers, Brady Beers, Smith Snowden, McCae Hillstead and Colby Smith.• Girls 4x400m Relay 4th (4:03.18). Squad member pool:Rachel Foster, Halle Mehr, Mia Kauffman, Kylie Olsen, Makaylie Roberds and Ella Meck.• Marie Alaimo (Sr.): 8th 100m Hurdles (16.05 sec).• Mia Kauffman (Jr.): 7th 300m Hurdles (47.85 sec).• Nathan Athay (Sr.): 5th 300m Hurdles (40.66 sec).• Rachel Foster (Sr.): 5th 200m (25.68 sec).• Miley Richards (Jr.): 4th Pole Vault (11-00.00 ft); 6th Javelin (106-03.50 ft).• Cameron Beck (Jr.): 7th Shot Put (49-00.25).• Jack Burke (So.): 6th Javelin (48.74 ft).• Matt Taylor (Sr.): 8th Javelin (48.44 ft).