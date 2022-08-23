Tips for Leveling a Lumpy Utah Lawn

From St. George to Garden City, a nice-looking well-kept lawn is a signal of a caring and attentive Utah homeowner. It shows pride in your home and will keep your neighbors happy. Importantly, a good-looking lawn improves curb appeal and increases a home’s property value. But sometimes, a lawn can be uneven, lumpy, and troublesome.

Why a Level Non-lumpy Yard is Important

A level yard is a healthier yard because water will drain properly instead of pooling in areas. Standing water can also become a breeding ground for insects including mosquitoes. For Utah residents, mosquito abatement is a big issue, as many experts noted 2021 as the worst mosquito season on record.

Worse yet, if the yard is sloped improperly, surface water could drain back into the home and compromise the foundation or contents of the basement.

An uneven backyard or front yard can pose safety problems because adults and kids walking or playing on the lawn can trip, sprain an ankle, or fall easily.

Advertisement

An uneven lawn can become damaged when mowing if there are dips that cause the mower to scalp the surface of the lawn so that it looks bald or diseased.

If pooling water becomes evident, if it is hard to mow over the dips and bumps, if you observe drainage problems, and if you see sunken and diseased lawn spots, then it is time to consider leveling your yard.

How do Yards Become Lumpy and Unleveled

Yards can become lumpy and unleveled if:

The ground has settled,

The yard was improperly sloped so that there is poor drainage.

The sprinkler system was improperly installed or is just working badly, or if the underground irrigation pipes have eroded and are leaking.

There may be serious lawn disease, an insect or rodent infestation, major tree root growth, or animals digging in the lawn.

The installation of a pool or new yard construction features, sewer work, or major tree or brush removal may create uneven lawn areas.

The soil has been overwatered and is mushy, then foot traffic and any use of equipment, especially heaving equipment in the yard, will create depressions and ruts.

How to Level a Bumpy Lawn

Follow these steps to level a bumpy yard:

Inspect the yard and identify the problem lumpy or uneven areas. Determine the slope of the yard that needs to be improved. The ground around a home should slope away from the home at about ¼-inch for every foot away from the home. Determine what areas need to be leveled then mark those areas using strings tied to stakes. Stakes and strings should be used every three to five feet. Mow the lawn, cutting it shorter than usual but not so short that it will dry out. If you have more than ½-inch thatch, then thatch the lawn. Make a soil mixture composed of topsoil, sand, and compost. Dig up grass in any sunken areas and then fill them with the soil mixture. Even out the entire lawn, covering all areas with ¼ to ½-inch of the soil mixture. Water the lawn to help the soil mix settle into the grass. Re-apply soil mix as needed.

Closing Thoughts

Use these tips to have a healthy, non-lumpy lawn. For major slope or lawn damage problems, it is best to call the professionals.