Pioneers dominate Grizzlies on the road

Good execution drives Falcons to big victory

Falcon girl runners finish first, boys third at Jordan

Lehi Historical Society and Archives: Willes couple commended for years of holiday light displays

Lehi girls soccer splits four as play continues

Pioneers roll over Highland in Idaho

Larson takes over top spot in Lehi coaching wins

Skyridge football earns another dominant win

Skyridge defense leads to shutout victory over East

Pioneers pitch another big shutout

Published

16 hours ago

on

The Lehi football team played another overmatched opponentFriday night (Sept. 2), and once again came out with a blowout victory as they beat Copper Hills 59-0 on the road. And, as has been the case all season, the defense played a big part.

The first two touchdowns came in the first quarter following interceptions with big returns by senior defensive back Kadiyon Sweat, once to the Grizzly 15 and then to the Copper Hills 38.

The first score was made by senior running back Carson Gonzalez going over from the 2-yard line. The second was a 25-yard pass play collected by senior wide receiver Kolton Tannerfrom senior quarterback Jackson Brousseau. Senior kicker Nate Shepherd’s PAT gave Lehi the quick 14-0 advantage.

The first Pioneer drive of the second quarter got bogged down in the red zone, so they ended up settling for a field goal by sophomore kicker Gavin Fenn.

The Grizzlies were unable to gain much ground on any of their possessions and Lehi scored three more times in the last five minutes of the half, all from short fields. 

Brousseau found senior wide receiver Fernando Ruelas for the first with a 2-yard pass, then hit junior Kolose Latu for 8 yards and senior tight end Makafefie Havea for 22 yards to get the other two. It was 38-0 at the break.

In the third period, Gonzalez broke a 47-yard run for paydirt to push the margin to 45-0 and start the substitution parade. 

Sweat got his third pick of the night on the next Copper Hills possession, and sophomore quarterback Jett Niu connected with senior wide receiver Jaxson Shepherd for a 1-yard score to convert on the turnover.

Junior defensive back Boston Fabrizio set up the final tally with yet another interception at the Grizzly 23-yard line, and Latu rumbled in for the touchdown from there. Senior kicker Brayden Austill converted both of the final two point-after attempts.

The Pioneers should get more of a test when they visit Corner Canyon this Friday (Sept. 9) at 7 p.m.

