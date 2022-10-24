Falcon volleyball prepping for the playoffs

With one match left in the regular season, the Skyridge volleyball team is tied with Pleasant Grove for second place inRegion 4 at 6-3 and has posted a 17-9 overall record. The Falcons are in solid position to make a run in the 6A state tournament.

Oct. 4: Skyridge 3, American Fork 1

In a competitive match, the Falcons won the first game 25-20 and the Cavemen took the second 25-19. Skyrdige battled on to close out the victory 25-22, 25-19.

Senior right side Olivia Marshall led the offense with 13 kills while senior outside hitter Madison Standifird tallied 10 kills, 11 digs and 17 serve-receives. Sophomore Mary Nahinu had a notable outing with five aces, 15 digs and 21 serve-receives.

Junior middle blocker Elle McCandless contributed fourcombined blocks while senior setter Kate Ohlsen posted 22assists and senior Kaira Willits added 14. Senior defensive specialist Halle Atkinson had 15 serve-receives and senior outside hitter Emma Grant added 11.

Oct. 6-8: Skyridge 2-4 in tourney

In the 5A/6A Challenge tournament at Mountain View, the Falcons beat Crimson Cliffs (WA) 3-0 and Bonneville (Idaho Falls, ID) 3-1 but suffered defeats to Utah teams Salem Hills 3-1, Maple Mountain 3-0 and Mountain View 3-0 as well as to Madison (Rexburg, ID) 3-1.

Advertisement

In the final match against the Bees of Bonneville (ID), Skyridge won the first set 25-21 but fell in the second 23-25. The Falcons picked up the pace after that to pull out the final two games 25-22, 25-21 to board the victory.

Standifird worked hard for 13 kills, 19 digs and 27 serve-receives. Grant added 11 kills, three aces and 12 serve-receives while Atkinson contributed nine kills, 16 digs and 16 serve-receives and McCandless posted four combined blocks.

Ohlsen tallied 20 digs and 23 assists with Willits making 12 assists. Nahinu had 24 digs, 18 serve-receives and seven assists.

Oct. 11: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 1

The Falcons battled against the top-ranked Knights and won the second set 25-23, but Lone Peak prevailed in the other games 25-20, 25-18, 25-13 to win the match.

Standifird had 15 kills, 13 digs and 18 serve-receives. Grant added 10 kills, two aces, two solo blocks and an astounding 33 serve-receives. Marshall also registered 10 kills to go with four combined blocks.

Nahinu added 24 digs and 14 serve-receives while Atkinson had 20 serve-receives. Willits made 22 assists and Ohlsen 16.

Oct. 18: Pleasant Grove 3, Skyridge 2

Advertisement

It was a back-and-forth marathon against the Vikings. The Falcons won the first set 25-19 but couldn’t hang on in the second game, which went to Pleasant Grove in extra time 28-26. Skyridge won the third set 25-18 but the Vikings secured the win after that 25-12, 15-8.

Marshall hammered 18 kills to lead the attack, with Grant supplying 14 more to go with four block assists and 20 serve-receives. McCandless added five kills, three aces, six combined blocks and seven digs. Senior middle blocker Riley Stewart had four block assists.

Ohlsen made 13 digs and 25 assists while Nahinu provided 19 digs, eight assists and 33 serve-receives. Standifird had 10 digs and 27 serve-receives and Willits gave 10 assists.