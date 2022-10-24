LHS spikers nearing season end

The Lehi volleyball team won two Region 8 games, split 3-4 during a tournament and then lost three consecutive league games as the playoffs approach. The Pioneers are in fifth place at 3-7 in the region and have a 9-17 overall record with two matches remaining to close out the regular season.

Sept. 27: Lehi 3, Alta 1

The Pioneers lost a close match to the Hawks in the first round of region play, but this time they came from behind to prevail by dominating the fourth set in their own gym. After Alta won the first game 25-21, Lehi rallied to the victory 25-22, 25-22, 25-10.

Sophomore outside hitter Isabella Loftin led the attack with 15 kills while senior right side Mackenzie Olsen made 11 kills. Senior setter Maryn Faddis added an impressive nine aces, ninedigs and 39 assists. Senior defensive specialist Ha’lei Betham had three aces, eight digs and 22 serve-receives.

Sophomore middle blocker Shiloah Young posted seven combined blocks including three solo. Junior libero Kodi Brems made 15 digs and 18 serve-receives and sophomore defensive specialist Kam Mills contributed 12 digs and 17 serve-receives.

Sept. 28: Lehi 3, Jordan 0

The Pioneers swept the Beetdiggers 25-22, 25-16, 25-14 at home. Senior outside hitter Jahslyn Rajvong tallied 12 kills and also had 13 digs and 11 serve-receives. Loftin had nine kills and Olsen six.

Young and Faddis had three combined blocks apiece, while Faddis added 33 assists. Brems contributed 17 digs and 14 serve-receives and Betham posted 13 digs and eight serve-receives.

Oct. 6-8: Lehi 3-4 in MV Tourney

Playing some out-of-state competition at the Mountain View tournament, the Pioneers defeated Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, AZ) 2-0, North Douglas (Drain, OR) 2-0 and Seton Catholic(Chandler, AZ) 2-1 but lost to Mesquite (Gilbert, AZ) 2-0, Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, CA) 2-0, St. Paul (OR) 2-1 and Casteel (Queen Creek, AZ) 2-1.

In the final match against the Sentinels of Seton, junior outside hitter T’kiya Cheever and Olsen registered 11 kills apiece, Young had four combined blocks, Brems made 26 digs and 22 serve-receives and Faddis tallied 25 assists.

Oct. 11: Timpview 3, Lehi 0

The visiting Thunderbirds handily topped the Pioneers 25-20, 25-14, 25-13. Brems had 13 digs, Faddis made 14 assists and Rajvong collected 15 serve-receives.

Oct. 18: Mountain View 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers put up a fight but the Bruins prevailed 25-20, 25-15, 25-17. Loftin scored 11 kills with a sterling hitting percentage of .429. Young added five block-assists and Faddis had 22 assists, while Rajvong and Betham tallied 13 serve-receives each.

Oct. 20: Orem 3, Lehi 1

The Tigers won the first two sets 25-18, 25-18. The Pioneers rallied to capture the third game 25-22 but suffered a tough loss in the fourth as Orem closed out the match 25-23.

Loftin made 10 kills, Rajvong had nine and Young seven along with four combined blocks. Faddis had wo aces, five combined blocks plus 32 assists. Brems added 15 digs and 17 serve-receives while Betham posted 16 in the latter category.