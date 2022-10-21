Opponents set for Lehi-area football teams as playoffs begin

Connect with us

Published

21 hours ago

on

The Skyridge and Lehi football teams now know who they will be welcoming to their fields as they start the postseason in the second round of their respective state tournaments.

The next round will be played Friday (Oct. 28). Default game time is 6 p.m. but may be shifted if the schools mutually agree.With the weather change on the horizon, it’s possible that the next contests will start earlier in the day.

In Class 6A, the #2 Falcons (9-1) will host #18 Fremont (4-7). The Silverwolves pulled out a 23-13 victory over #15 Granger (5-5) in the first round tonight.

On the other side of Skyridge’s feeder bracket, #10 Riverton (7-4) was an easy winner 48-16 over #23 Kearns (2-9) tonight in the first round. The Silverwolves advance to take on #7 Davis (7-3) on Friday.

In Class 5A, the #1 Pioneers (10-0) will host #16 Park City (8-2), a 35-14 winner over #17 Timpanogos (7-4) in tonight’s first round. The Miners scored 28 points in the first half and gave up none. The Timberwolves made their only touchdowns in the third quarter.

On the other side of Lehi’s section of the bracket, the second-round game will pit #8 Provo (6-3) against #9 Box Elder (8-3), a 21-14 winner over #24 Highland (3-8) tonight.

