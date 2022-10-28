Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point adds new fire and ice show

LEHI, Utah (October 18, 2022) – Luminaria, the winter holiday tradition that brings the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the holidays to life, returns to Thanksgiving Point for its seventh year. Presented by Mountain America Credit Union, Luminaria will be in the Ashton Gardens from November 17 to December 31. Luminaria is the signature holiday event at Thanksgiving Point and is Utah’s largest light display, with millions of lights and 28 themed areas showcased in the 50-acre Ashton Gardens.

New this year is the Fire and Ice Show – a breathtaking, interactive display at the Waterfall Amphitheatre. Timed with holiday music and on a loop, guests will enjoy a synchronized five-minute light show that tells the story of fire and ice. Tall poles with lights around the sides will dance with the music, and several flame units will shoot fire alongside the dancing light fountains.

Luminaria hosts more than 130,000 guests each year. The display expands over the 50-acre Ashton Gardens and features themed areas with twinkling lights, holiday displays, scents, and one-of-a-kind experiences. Over 9,000 hours of work from hundreds of employees and volunteers make this event a success each year. Due to its popularity and size, Luminaria was featured as a finalist on the ABC show Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights Edition in 2020 during their eighth season.

Luminaria will feature several unique packages and experiences, including:

• VIP Package: Experience Luminaria comfortably and conveniently. A VIP Package includes an untimed entry admission ticket, VIP parking, a commemorative bottomless hot chocolate mug, hand warmers, a glow necklace, and a souvenir drawstring bag. Prices range from $37 to $41 depending on pre-sale, regular, and premium date purchases.

• Fire Pit Reservations: This two-hour reservation includes space for eight guests and supplies for eight s’mores. This stellar group activity ranges in price from $90 to $100.

• Igloo Reservations: Eight guests can escape the elements with an Igloo Reservation. This two-hour reservation also includes eight “Choose-2” Punch Cards, allowing options for food and beverage to be included with the reservation. Prices range from $175 to $200.

• Stay and Play Package: Enjoy a staycation at Luminaria with this special getaway package. The Stay and Play Package includes a one-night stay at Home2 Suites, two VIP tickets, VIP parking, bottomless hot chocolate, a Foodie Punch Card, and a complimentary swag bag for $159.

• Choose 2 Punch Cards: The Choose 2 Punch Cards allow guests to package and save at Luminaria concessions. Guests can choose two hot chocolates, ciders, coffees, Stroop waffles, reindeer chow, bottled beverages, or cookies. A Choose 2 Punch Card is available for $7 per card.

• Foodie Punch Cards: Similar to the Choose 2 Punch Card, the Foodie Punch Card allows a guest to choose between one punch and two punch items. Two punch items include a corn dog, pretzel, cinnamon almonds, a s’mores kit, mini donuts, yeti slush, or chili. One-punch items include hot chocolate, cider, coffee, cookie, Stroop waffle, reindeer chow, or bottled beverage. The Foodie Punch Card is available for $16 per card.

• New Year’s at Luminaria: Featuring fireworks and the “LumiMANIA” dance party, this New Year’s celebration will occur on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Tickets range in price from $17 to $26.

Guests may reserve time slots from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and all are encouraged to purchase tickets online and in advance. Luminaria Presale ends October 31, and general admission prices are from $15 to $20. Thanksgiving Point members can buy tickets for $14 per person during the Presale.

After the presale, ticket sales are sorted into two categories: regular and premium admission. Regular admission tickets are available from November 17 to December 8 and December 26 through December 30. Prices range from $17 to $24. Premium admission tickets are from December 9 to December 24. During premium admission, prices range from $19 to $26. Thanksgiving Point members and active military receive 10 percent off all ticket sales.

Luminaria is closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving (November 24),and Christmas Eve (December 24).