Lehi’s Texas Instruments facility begins semiconductor production

Texas Instruments (TI) announced the official start of semiconductor production at its Lehi campus on December 6, 2022. Lehi’s facility, or “LFAB,” as TI labels it, is the second semiconductor manufacturing facility owned by TI to commence 300-mm wafer production in 2022, about one year after the company purchased the facility from Micron.

“This is an exciting time for the Lehi team as we expand our manufacturing operations to provide the capacity our customers will need for decades to come,” said Kyle Flessner, senior vice president of TI’s Technology and Manufacturing Group. “This achievement is part of our long-term capacity investments and further solidifies our commitment to expand internal manufacturing capacity to support the future growth of semiconductors in electronics.”

Located in the heart of Utah’s Silicon Slopes community, less than an hour from Salt Lake City, LFAB is the only 300-mm semiconductor wafer fab in Utah.

According to TI’s website, “The addition of LFAB to our manufacturing operations provides increased 300-mm capacity to support the continued growth of semiconductors in electronics. The fab has more than 275,000 square feet of clean room space, and the highly advanced facility includes seven miles of overhead delivery systems that quickly transport wafers through the fab. Our total investment in the Lehi fab will be about $3 billion to $4 billion over time, which will directly benefit the state and local economy.”

LFAB can support 65-nanometer and 45-nanometer technologies with the ability to go beyond those nodes as required and has optimal process technology to produce complex devices like embedded processing chips. At full production, LFAB will manufacture tens of millions of chips daily that will go into electronics everywhere – from renewable energy sources to electric vehicles to space telescopes.

“Production start in LFAB is an important milestone, and I am proud of the progress the teams have made in a short time,” said Mohammad Yunus, senior vice president of Manufacturing Operations. “This is a testament to the strong collaboration and commitment from our Lehi and Dallas teams.”

Another TI fab facility in Richardson, Texas, began initial production in September.

Advertisement

Texas Instruments in Lehi has also formed several partnerships in the community with organizations such as United Way, Bridle Up Hope, Habitat for Humanity, the Lehi Area Community Service Coalition, and the Alpine School District Foundation. In 2022 alone, the LFAB team supported the community through more than 60 volunteering events, contributing more than 2,100 volunteer hours and investing nearly $600,000 in community organizations.

Regarding water usage, according to TI’s website, “LFAB also supports a long-standing commitment to responsible, sustainable manufacturing through reduced waste, water usage and energy consumption. Water conservation and protection strategies include investing in reduction, recycling and reuse projects while restricting, reducing and monitoring chemicals affectingwater quality.”

“Our company has a long-standing commitment to being a good neighbor in our communities, and our LFAB employees are an integral part of the Lehi community,” said Trevor Bee, LFAB factory manager. “We’re also working diligently to drive semiconductor manufacturing excellence and to do business responsibly and sustainably. I am thrilled with the results so far and am excited about what’s to come.”