Falcon boys hoops splits close pair

The Skyridge boys basketball team played two of the top teams from Region 1 in exciting contests last week, winning one and dropping the other.

Dec. 13: Skyridge 68, Layton 66

This game was tightly contested all the way through. The home school was up 15-11 at the end of the initial quarter. The teams dueled even through the second period, so the gap remained the same at the break when the Lancers took a 28-24 advantage to the locker room.

At the end of the back-and-forth third quarter, Layton still owned the lead at 45-40, but the Falcons had already started a late surge and outpaced the Lancers in the final period to pull out the victory.

Senior guard Mason Hunter had a breakout game with 22 pointsalong with four rebounds. Senior guard JJ Jory netted 14 points including three triples in the effort. Junior forward Cy Hansen added 11 points, six boards and five assists.

Junior guard Tate Larson also scored 11 points with three shots dropping from long distance. Senior forward Josh Daviscollected four rebounds and three steals, junior forward Ethan Gagon grabbed four steals and senior guard Cannon Jensenmade four assists.

“We had two very competitive games against the preseason top two teams in Region 1,” said Coach Jeff Gardner.

Advertisement

“On Tuesday we had a great come-from-behind win against Layton on their home floor,” the coach continued. “Our execution was really solid down the stretch, and we were able to outscore them by 15 in the last 10 minutes of the game.”

Dec. 16: Fremont 67, Skyridge 62

At home against the Silverwolves, the Falcons started hot to lead 19-14 at the end of the first quarter and 37-27 at the half. However, the visitors were able to make up the gap in the third period and limited Skyridge scoring to single digits in the final stanza to get the win.

Jory sank six treys and finished with 20 points, while Cy Hansen netted 13 points, Davis contributed 12 points and Hunter added nine points to the tally.

“On Friday we lost a tough game to Fremont,” Gardner said. “We led most of the way, but we were unable to finish it off. We had some costly turnovers and missed shots in the fourth quarter and our defense was not as sharp as it needed to be.

“We look forward to getting back at it at the Damien Classic next week,” the coach concluded. The Falcons will compete in the Silver Division against California schools in venues around La Verne, located between Los Angeles and San Bernardino.