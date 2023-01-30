ALL-CITY FOOTBALL HONORS – Fall 2022

Most Valuable Player

Jackson Brousseau (Sr. Lehi): Quarterback led the Pioneers to consecutive 5A state titles, in 2021 with his team under the radar and this season with the target squarely on his back. In 2022, completed 274-of-393 (69.7%) passes for 3281 yards and 36 touchdowns with just nine picks for an outstanding rating of 116.0. Also had 4 rushing scores. Made plays in each of Lehi’s come-from-behind victories to help his team to an undefeated season. “I can’t say enough about Jackson,” said Coach Ed Larson. “He’s just a winner. In the end he makes the plays that get us there and I can’t find words for what he’s meant to the program.” Headed to Colorado State.

Most Inspirational Player

McCae Hillstead (Sr. Skyridge): Missed half the season with an injury that required comprehensive surgery but was able to return in the state quarterfinals in time to help his 6A team earntheir first football championship. Quarterback completed 102-of-159 (64.2%) passes for 1327 yards and 14 touchdowns with three picks, had 7 ground TDs as well. Coach Jon Lehman praised him for “exceptional character and leadership.”

All-City Team

All-Around Athlete: Kadiyon Sweat (Sr. Lehi) – A threat wherever he played. Made 22 solo of 57 tackles, 10 interceptions with a combined 180 yards on returns, 8 deflections, 1 fumble caused, 695 kick return yards. Two pick-sixes, one kickoff returned for a score and one rushing TD.

Mr. Playmaker Skyridge: Smith Snowden (Sr.) – Speedy corner was a multi-faceted contributor. Tallied 27 solo of 28 tackles including 6 for loss, 6 interceptions with 218 yards in returns plus 1 TD, 214 kick return yards with 1 TD, 8 deflections, two-year captain.

Mr. Playmaker Lehi: Nathan Anderegg (Sr.) – Sixth interception of the year in the title game helped secure the championship for the Pioneers. Made 22 solo of 54 tackles, led team with 18 deflections, 164 yards on pick returns with two TDs, 1 blocked field goal.

QB: Trent Call (Jr. Skyridge) – Completed 120-of-182 (65.9%)passes for 1319 yards and 15 TDs, 4 picks, 5 rush TDs. Falcons didn’t miss a beat with him at the helm.

RB: Carson Gonzalez (Sr. Lehi) – Elusive back had 125 carries for 973 yards and 15 TDs, also 30 receptions for 403 yards with 4 TDs; team’s top scorer with 114 points.

RB: Tate Walker (Sr. Skyridge) – Go-to tailback had 154 carries for 738 yards and 12 TDs, also 17 catches for 182 yards and 1 TD; second-leading scorer with 78 points.

WR: Laakea Kalama (Jr. Skyridge) – Had 81 receptions for 901 yards and 9 TDs, three other scores; tallied 1051 all-purposeyards on the season.

TE: Makafefie Havea (Sr. Lehi) – Sneaky good hidden gem as a receiver and special teams player, had 29 catches for 268yards, 7 TDs – one for every four receptions.

OL: Jensen Somerville (Jr. Lehi) – Active left tackle provided great protection for the passer and opened big holes for the running backs.

OL: Danny Hoyal (Sr. Lehi) – The leader of the offensive linemen, steady center aided ball control and held the fort together against opposing defenses.

OL: Adam Stephens (Sr. Skyridge) – Leader of the offensive line, made protection and run adjustments, physical run blocker;also earned Academic All-State.

DL: Isaac Terrell (Sr. Lehi) – Defensive end with killer instincts had 76 tackles including 22 solo, 7.5 for loss, 10.5sacks for 76 yards, 23 hurries even with missed games.

DL: Tausili Akana (Sr. Skyridge) – Consistently double-teamed, edge player still racked up 34 solo of 63 total tackles, 21for loss, 12.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries.

LB: Blake Jenkins (Sr. Lehi) – Leading Pioneer tackler averaged 7.5 per game; 105 combined total tackles including 30solo, 6 hurries, 5 tackles for loss.

LB: Hemaloto Katoa (Sr. Lehi) – One of the team’s best athletes; 94 tackles with 27 solo, 2 defensive TDs, 9 deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble caused.

LB: Collin Sheffield (Sr. Skyridge) – Had 8 picks with 111 return yards, 2 TDs; 24 solo of 38 tackles including 9.5 for loss, 7 deflections, 1 fumble recovery.

LB: Sione Westover (Sr. Skyridge) – Feared backer made 32 solo of 57 tackles including 6 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 7 hurries, 1 fumble recovered, 2 caused, 1 pick-six.

DB: Dalton Young (Sr. Skyridge) – Versatile safety excelled against both run and pass, 40 solo of 70 combined tackles, 2interceptions, 2 fumbles caused.

DB: Saxon Higbee (Sr. Skyridge) – High football IQ, lined up wherever needed; 41 solo of 60 tackles, 7 picks, 5 deflections, 2 blocked field goals, 1 blocked punt.

DB: Hank Griffin (Sr. Lehi) – Great complement to Sweat on the other side; 78 tackles with 29 solo, second-highest on team with 12 deflections.

Pl/K: Ian Keeslar (Sr. Skyridge) – Team’s leading scorer with 90 points, 66-of-69 (95.7%) PATs, 8-of-10 (80%) field goals, crucial to team success.

Pl/K: Nate Shepherd (Sr. Lehi) – Second-leading scorer with74 total points; 59-of-64 (90%) PATs, 5-of-5 (100%) field goals, coach-dubbed Mr. Consistency.