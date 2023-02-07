Skyridge drill team completes season

The Skyridge Drill Team competed at the 6A state quarterfinals drill competition on January 30 to finish their competition year.

The quarterfinals included 14 drill teams from across the state competing for an opportunity to advance to the semifinals. Although Skyridge was not one of the four teams advancing to the next level of competition, they were happy about the progress they have made this season.

“I adore the Skyridge Drill Team,” said head coach Kate Barker. “This is my second year as head coach and I could not feel more proud of the progress of these girls.”

The Amurelles are united as a team. They not only stand together on the dance floor but as a family too.

Ashlin Boren, drill team president, said, “We are all best friends and I will forever remember the fun and hard moments we’ve had together.

“At the end of the day, I feel extremely grateful to have 34 best friends and three amazing coaches who love us and want what is best for us,” she said.

“Something that stands out when I think of this team is how much they love each other,” Barker continued. “We have such a strong team bond and I know that they can go to anyone on this team and they would be there to help in any way they could.”

Success is measured in different ways. For the Amurelles, it is measured in their growth and in their level of commitment as a team.

“My team has grown more this year than we ever have before. We have pushed ourselves so far and learned how to work together as one,” said Boren.

This growth will only catapult Skyridge forward as the Amurelles will soon begin preparations for a new season, a new team, and new opportunities.

Boren said, “One of our biggest strengths is staying positive and cheering each other on. We have all learned to enjoy the process and how to push ourselves in hard practices and situations.”

The four teams that did advance to the 6A semifinal competition were: fourth place, Fremont; third place, Roy; second place, Syracuse and first place, Riverton.