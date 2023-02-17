Lehi Pioneers accept college offers in three other sports

Me N

Lehi High School has had an additional 10 athletes accept opportunities to continue their playing careers at the next level in three sports. The soccer players were recognized at a school signing event on Feb. 8.

Swimming

Bryce Broadhead – Brigham Young University

Returning state 5A gold medalist in the 100-yard backstroke, he’s expected to earn several medals at the upcoming state competition. Represented Lehi Aquatics at the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West on Dec. 7-9 in Austin, Texas. He finished 15th in the 200-yard backstroke finals and alsocompeted in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly, posting two personal best marks during the event. Signed his Letter of Intent in November.

Track

Sarah Ballard – Utah Valley University

One of the most decorated track athletes in Lehi school history. At the state meet in 2022, won two gold medals and a relay bronze plus set a new 5A record in the 200-meter sprint.

She was also a three-year starter on the soccer team who posted 15 points from five goals and five assists during her senior season.

Advertisement

“Sarah has been a force to reckon with in the attack,” said soccer Coach Tim Graham. “We will miss her speed and her positive attitude.”

Women’s soccer

Reagan Jorgensen, MF – Western Wyoming Community College (Rock Springs)

Tallied 16 points with six goals and four assists. “Reagan’s competitive spirit and passion for the game marked her careerhere at Lehi,” Graham said. “She will always be remembered for her love for our program.”

Stella LaRivere, D – Lower Columbia College (Longview WA)

“Stella’s been a joy to coach over the last four years,” the coach said. “Her growth as a player has been remarkable. Her ability to read the game is fun to watch. Stella is an amazing teammate,and she will always be remembered for the love she shows to others.”

Hayley Ogden, GK – Snow College

Seven shutouts with 110 saves, averaging 6.1 per game for the season at 85 percent effectiveness. “Hayley is the most decorated goalkeeper in the history of our program,” Graham said. “She’s a 4-year starter, a 4-year All-Region choice and a 3-year All-State player. Not bad for someone who had never played goalkeeper until she got here as a freshman. She’ll be missed on and off the field.”

Advertisement

Stephanie Roper, F – Southern Utah University

Scored 39 points from 17 goals and five assists, 68 goals for her career. “Steph will go down as one of the most prolific goal scorers in our team’s history,” the coach said. “She definitely left her mark on our program and has inspired those coming up behind her.”

Abi Schmidt, D – Eastern Arizona College (Thatcher)

“Abi is a very skilled defender,” Graham said. “It’s been amazing to watch Abi fight through adversity and come out on top. Abi was extremely coachable and always put her team first. We will miss her grit and toughness on the field as well as her kindness, funny jokes and personality.”

Olivia Smith, D – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Edinburg)

Eleven points from four goals and three assists. Earned Academic All-State honors. “Olivia is an incredible defender with a physicality that is unmatched,” the coach said. “Liv has been crucial to our success as a program over the last couple of years.”

Men’s soccer (preferred walk-ons)

Tyler Orton, D –Utah State University Eastern (Price)

Advertisement

“Tyler is a very skilled player with the ability to make things happen immediately,” Graham said. “Tyler loves Lehi soccer and isn’t afraid to let others know it. We’re looking forward to enjoying his soccer skills and his passion for our program during his senior season.”

Cade Preston, D –Utah State University Eastern (Price)

“Cade has been a calming influence on the backline for us,” the coach said. “His ability to read and play the game without being rattled is incredible. Cade’s love for the game and his teammates will help us be successful this spring.”