Lehi girls hoops grinds out two more wins

The Lehi girls basketball team picked up a pair of victories in tough Region 8 road contests last week to maintain their position heading into the final week of the regular season. The Pioneers are 9-2 in the league and 15-6 overall.

Feb. 7: Lehi 61, Jordan 49

The Pioneers had a battle on their hands against the Beetdiggers on the road. The teams each scored 18 points in the first quarter track meet, but the home squad clamped down defensively after that and took a 34-25 advantage into the half.

Trailing by as many as 14 points after the break, Lehi began to pick it up in the third quarter and overwhelmed the home squad 20-2 in the final period to come out with a win that looks more comfortable than it was.

Junior guard Addy Scrivner burned the nets for 35 points including a pair of treys and went 15-of-17 at the free-throw line. She also had four rebounds, two assists, two steals and three deflections in the effort.

Junior guard Sammi Love added 15 points including three buckets from long distance along with two assists, four steals and six deflections. Junior wing Kinley Faux made eightrebounds and three blocks and junior guard Hadlie Warren had four boards and three assists.

“This was a game of two halves for us,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “I’m really proud of how our group stepped up at halftime. We challenged them to just keep chipping away onepossession at a time and we’d see what happens.

Advertisement

“Fortunately for us, Jordan had some foul trouble and we capitalized,” the coach continued. “At this time of year, a tough comeback win on the road against a really tough team is a huge confidence boost for our young group.

“I’m really proud of their resilience tonight,” Seastrand said. “I also think the fact that our JV team (18-0) is so good and we have to compete against them every day in practice helps prepare us for games like this.”

Feb. 10: Lehi 53, Mountain View 42

The teams dueled in a slugfest for the first half of this contest and the Pioneers took a slim 22-21 lead into the locker room at the end of the half.

The Bruins took over the lead for a stretch in the early third quarter but the Pioneers responded behind the leadership of Scrivner and Love to build a 44-34 margin by the end of the period and hang on for the victory from there.

Scrivner hit three from beyond the arc and finished with 19points and four rebounds in the effort. Love had a great all-around night with 12 points, seven boards, six assists, two steals and a block. Sophomore wing Ellie Hill scored 11 with three rebounds.

“I was proud of our girls for closing out their region road games with a win against an improving and very scrappy Mountain View team,” Seastrand said. “This was a great win for us. Mountain View is really playing with a lot of intensity right now and we had to match that tonight to grind out the win.”