Lehi and Skyridge hoops headed to the playoffs; Falcon boys up first on Wednesday

The tournament brackets for Class 6A and Class 5A have been released. Here’s how each Lehi-area basketball team is positioned entering their respective state tournaments. The first two rounds will be played at home sites and the rest of the tournament will move to Weber State University in Ogden.

Skyridge Boys

Season record: 1-9 Region 4 (6th), 7-15 overall

Final RPI ranking: 18 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 16 in 6A, 43 statewide

Next contest: February 22 at Bingham, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Falcons will be happy to start the playoffs on the road against a team not in Region 4. The Miners (11-12) finished tied for second in Region 3. If Skyridge wins, theFalcons will play at #2 Cyprus (21-4) on Friday.

Skyridge Girls

Season record: 8-2 Region 4 (2nd), 17-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 2 in 6A, 3 statewide

Next contest: February 23 at home, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Falcons have lost only to top-ranked Lone Peak since Dec. 20 and are in a strong position to reach the title contest. Skyridge has a bye in the first round and will host the winner of #15 Bingham (9-13) and #18 Cyprus (9-12) on Thursday.

Lehi Girls

Season record: 10-2 Region 8 (2nd), 16-6 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 5A, 18 statewide

Next contest: February 23 at home, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Pioneers haven’t lost for a month and have pulled out some good close wins coming down the stretch so they are well prepared to make a run in the tournament. They got a bye in the first round and will host the winner of #13 Jordan (13-10) and #20 Box Elder (8-14) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lehi Boys

Season record: 11-1 Region 8 (1st), 18-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 6 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 5A, 7 statewide

Next contest: February 24 at home, 7 p.m.

Prospects: Despite the fact that the Pioneers won the Region 8 title on Friday, the quirks of the RPI system dropped them to #6 in the final release. They still get a bye in the first round and will host the winner of #11 Box Elder (13-8) and #22 Viewmont (9-14) on Friday at home. Lehi has lost just one game since Dec. 13 and the Pioneers beat that team in the second round of region games. They have played like a state title contender for the past several weeks.