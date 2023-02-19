Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Skyridge boys earn 6A swim title

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge hoops headed to the playoffs; Falcon boys up first on Wednesday

Lehi Sports

Lehi Pioneers accept college offers in three other sports

Lehi Sports

Lehi girls hoops grinds out two more wins

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys play strong on the road

Lehi Sports

Skyridge athletes accept college offers in multiple sports

Lehi Sports

Lehi Wrestling sends 13 to state tournament

Lehi Sports

Lehi Cheer places at State

Lehi Sports

Skyridge drill team completes season

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys hoops wins 3, ties for region lead

Lehi Sports

Skyridge boys earn 6A swim title

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Skyridge boys swim team posted superlative performances in this weekend’s state 6A swim meet to surprise the field and capture the state championship by a considerable margin. The Falcons tallied 283 points to outdistance American Fork with 231 and Corner Canyon with 163.

The Skyridge girls team did well also, finishing in a close fourth place with 185 points just behind West with 189. Lone Peak was the overwhelming winner of the division with 434.5 points and American Fork was second with 234.

The Falcon boys achieved their first-ever boys swim title for the school with depth rather than lots of gold medals. Juniors Nate Moir and Wade Ogden finished 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke and combined with Sam Mortensen and Mason Hemmert to earn gold in the 400 freestyle relay. 

The boys also won the 200-yard medley relay. For the girls, junior Dani Cannon was the lone gold medalist with a victory in the 100-yard backstroke.

For the full details on the state meet with more photos, check out the Feb. 23 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *