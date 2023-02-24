Falcon girls top Miners to advance to quarterfinals

The No. 2 Skyridge girls basketball team reversed a tough stretch in the second quarter by mounting a big comeback in the third and went on to beat No. 15 Bingham (10-14) in the second round of the 6A girls state tournament on Thursday night.

The Falcons (18-5) will next take on No. 10 Syracuse (16-8), an upset winner over No. 7 Copper Hills (17-7) in the second round. The rest of the tournament will be played at Weber State University’s Dee Events Center in Ogden.

The quarterfinal against the Titans is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 28). The winner will move on to a semifinal matchup with either No. 3 Davis (19-2) or No. 6 Herriman (18-5) on Thursday at 4:40 p.m. Follow the tournament results for Lehi-area teams all week at lehifreepress.com.

Feb. 23: Skyridge 64, Bingham 54

The Falcons had good offensive balance in the first quarter against the Miners, getting points from seven scorers to help build a 21-13 initial advantage on their home floor. However, they had a tough time connecting in the second period and trailed 31-32 at the break.

The Skyridge squad returned from the locker room with fresh energy and went on the attack. Led by freshman post Ellah Oeser’s nine points and a pair of triples from senior guard Abby Hymas, the Falcons went on a 21-9 surge to push the lead into double digits and then held on for the victory.

Hymas sank five long bombs to account for all of her 15 points, while Oeser and junior guard Cambree Blackham finished with 13 points apiece and sophomore guard Merceius Mili added 11 points.

“Bingham is a good team and really made us earn this one,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen.” I’m so proud of our team for their resiliency and their fight in the second half.

“I think tonight was a testament to the tough schedule we played all year and that we’re not strangers to tight games,” she added. “The girls feel comfortable and confident when it’s a close, hard-fought game.

“Abby Hymas was huge for us, hitting five threes, and everyone played their roles on both ends of the court,” the coach said. “I have to give a lot of credit to our bench for doing a great job in practice all week getting us prepared.”