Karate center hosts unique fundraiser to support student

The Shotokan Karate Academy in Lehi hopes to inspire community support to raise $10,000 for a karate student with a rare and severe skin condition.

The Shotokan Karate Academy is hosting a Kick-A-Thon fundraiser to make a difference for Lia Peel and her family. Peel has been diagnosed with severe Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, orToxic Epidermal Necrolysis, a life-threatening skin disorder characterized by blistering and shedding skin. The Peel children have been students at the academy for over a year.

“The greatest thing about Lia is her courage and her infectious energy. She is always so happy and laughing. Her energy always lifts the kids around her,” said Jordan Diaz, Sensei at the Shotokan Karate Academy.

The Kick-A-Thon is a peer-to-peer fundraising event where donors pledge money in exchange for kicks, an essential movement in Karate. Contributors donate ten cents per kick for participants to complete as many kicks as possible, with 200 kicks being the minimum.

“Every student and their parents are going door-to-door to askfor donations. During the event, the students will perform the kicks while their parents count out each kick. Even the staff members are pledging to do their kicks. I will be doing a minimum of 1,000 kicks,” said Diaz.

“Lia’s bravery during this process has not gone unnoticed. She has explained to her classmates at school how her diagnosis has affected her and what it means.”

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Shotokan Karate Academy on 121 East State Street in Lehi. The event is open to the community, and everyone who wishes to support this cause is encouraged to attend.

Advertisement

Donations can be made through Venmo, Cash App and cash. All proceeds will go to the Peel family to cover medical costs and expenses. Contact Jordan Diaz at SKALehi@gmail.com for further information.