Lehi City Arts Council holding auditions this week for “Newsies the Broadway Musical”

Jillian Rose | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Arts Council is currently holding auditions for Newsies the Broadway Musical. Auditions are scheduled for Tuesday April 25 and Thursday April 27, both from 7 to 9 p.m.at the Lehi Arts Center, 685 North Center Street in Lehi.

Auditioners are expected to sing 16 to 32 bars from a song similar in style to those included in the musical. Though accompanists will not be provided, video auditions are permissible and should be submitted to the casting manager.

Although most roles are age-appropriate, there are specific age requirements for some roles: David’s Brother is 10-12 years old, and the Newsies are 13 years old and up. More information on audition requirements can be found on the LAC website at https://lehiarts.org/auditions.

The musical Newsies is based on the real-life events of the newsboy strike in New York City in 1899 that spread to many other cities in New England.

The high-energy musical follows the historical event through the lens of a fictional newsboy, who leads the strike against the powerful Pulitzer and Hearst newspaper chains. The strike did force a change in the way newsboys were compensated.

Callbacks are set to take place at Move Dance Studio onSaturday, April 29. Dance auditions are required. Rehearsals for the production are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 2. The musical is set to be performed from July 14 through July 29 at Skyride High School.