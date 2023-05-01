More records broken at Tiger Trials meet

The combined boys and girls team from Skyridge placed third and the Lehi team finished eighth out of 34 Utah programs competing at the Tiger Trials at Timpanogos High School last Saturday (April 29). Orem was the official host but the meet was moved for logistical reasons.

American Fork was the overall winner with 143.5 points followed by Bingham at 119 and Skyridge at 98. The Pioneers had 59 points with many competitors absent because of prom day activities.

In the boys events, the Cavemen posted 81 points, followed by the Falcons with 58 and Lone Peak at 56. The Pioneers earned fourpoints by placing in one event.

In the girls division, Bingham was first with 81 points, American Fork had 62.5 points, Lehi was third with 55 points and Skyridge was fifth with 40 points.

Pioneer senior Sarah Ballard collected three golds and one bronze medal at the meet. In the 400-meter event, she ran the fastest time recorded in the state this year at 55.51 seconds, which also broke her own school record.

She was also first in the 100m (11.94 sec) and the long jump (17-10.25 ft). She combined with senior Rosa Welch, freshman Halle Ellis and freshman Macy Soelberg for third place in the 4x100m relay (49.83 sec).

Welch finished a close second to Ballard in the long jump (17-09.50 ft). Junior Liesel Ford came in fourth in the pole vault (9-03.00 ft).The 4x800m relay team came in seventh with senior Graysen Lanenga, senior Paige Quist, junior Alivia Marchello and seniorCaroline Moon.

The Skyridge girls captured the gold in the 4x400m relay (3:59.46) with seniors Makaylie Roberds, Mia Kauffman, Halle Mehr and Kylie Olsen.

Olsen also earned gold in the 800m (2:13.20) and silver in the 400m (56.44 sec). Kauffman broke her own school record as she finished first in the 300m hurdles (44.58 sec).

Mehr placed fifth in the 800m and Roberds was eighth in the 100m hurdles. Senior Miley Richards claimed silver in the javelin (113-05 ft).

For the Falcon boys, senior Smith Snowden earned gold in the 100m (10.73 sec). Senior Cameron Beck got the silver medal and set a new school record in the shot put (50-00.00 ft). He came in seventh in the discus.

Skyridge earned most of its points in the field events at this meet. Junior Benton Goodwin captured bronze in the long jump (21-06.50 ft) and junior Trevan McClellan finished eighth.

In the pole vault, sophomore Issac Richards was fifth, senior Jackson Pollmann came in sixth and senior David Brown was seventh. Sophomore Whit Slack finished sixth in the javelin while junior Jack Burke was eighth.

Senior Ryan Felt was eighth in the 300m hurdles and junior Devan Greene finished eighth in the 3200m. The 4x400m (3:28.50) and 4x800m (8:10.93) relay teams each captured silver medals.

The Lehi boys finished in fifth place in the 4x800m relay with an all-senior squad of Owen Amakasu, Caden Barlow, Ruel Shelleyand senior Noah Begay.