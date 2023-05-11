Pioneer pair compete at state golf

Sophomore Tacee Hess represented the Lehi girls golf team in the 5A state tournament, finishing tied for 20th place after competing May 8-9 at Remuda Golf Course in Farr West. Hess carded an 82 in each of the two rounds for a combined score of 164 (+20).

Her teammate, senior Anna Moors, was the only other Pioneer to qualify for the tournament, but she did not advance to the second round.

Lehi came in second overall in the Region 8 standings during the regular season with a stroke average of 407, edging Jordan at 409 and Alta at 413.

Timpview was the runaway league crown winner at 332 and finished second to Skyline by five strokes at State. The Thunderbirds were the only region squad to qualify for the tournament as a team.

In the Region 8 individual medalist race, Hess claimed fifth place with an average score of 84, while Moors ended up 12th at 105.1. Hess improved her most recent score of 84 at Remuda by two strokes during state play.

The other participants in Lehi’s golf program this year included senior Cami Nelson; juniors Amber Finken, Elsa Lundwall, Amilia Thatcher, Breckynn Wilson and Elsie Wood; sophomores Grace Thatcher and Grace Worsley; and freshmen Courtney Binns, Jocelyn Egbert, Aimee Jones, ​Lydia Kelley, Oaklee Smith and Livie Zobrist.